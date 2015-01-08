版本:
图片 | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 06:37 BJT

Dakar Rally 2015

KTM rider Marc Coma of Spain drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
KTM rider Marc Coma of Spain drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Leeroy Poulter of South Africa drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Toyota driver Leeroy Poulter of South Africa drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Nani Roma of Spain drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Mini driver Nani Roma of Spain drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Ruben Faria of Portugal rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
KTM rider Ruben Faria of Portugal rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Sjaak Martens of the Netherlands rides during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
KTM rider Sjaak Martens of the Netherlands rides during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) and a doctor give medical assistance to a rider during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) and a doctor give medical assistance to a rider during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Pierre Cherpin (L) of France and Kawasaki rider Guido Martinelli of Argentina ride during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
KTM rider Pierre Cherpin (L) of France and Kawasaki rider Guido Martinelli of Argentina ride during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
KTM rider Jordi Viladoms of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
KTM rider Jordi Viladoms of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Renault driver Emiliano Spataro of Argentina drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Renault driver Emiliano Spataro of Argentina drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Hummer driver Robby Gordon of the U.S drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Hummer driver Robby Gordon of the U.S drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Ford driver Federico Villagra of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Ford driver Federico Villagra of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Cyril Despres of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Peugeot driver Cyril Despres of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Buggy driver Guerlain Chicherit of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Buggy driver Guerlain Chicherit of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
