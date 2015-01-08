版本:
中国
2015年 1月 9日 星期五

Photos of the week

Firefighters work to put out the fire of a storage oil tank at the port of Es Sider in Ras Lanuf, Libya, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 星期二
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, New York January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Members of the press, including NBC's Evan Dixon, face the blowing snow caused by Marine One as it landed on the South Lawn before picking up President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A Syrian refugee boy reacts as he stands barefoot on snow outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pays his respects during a memorial for Specialist Wyatt Martin and Sergeant First Class Ramon Morris at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stop it from entering the village of Bilad Al Qadeem south of Manama, Bahrain, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
From right to left; Jeff Delmay, Todd Delmay, Karla Arguello and Catherina Pareto kiss after the same-sex couples were married in Miami, Florida, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
A demonstrator embraces Gwen Carr (R), whose son Eric Garner was killed after a policeman put him in a chokehold while being arrested for peddling loose cigarettes, and National Action Network Staten Island President Cynthia Davis (L) after a hearing outside the State Supreme Court in Staten Island, New York January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A mother (C) of a victim cries at the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund in Shanghai, China, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
A man walks past the ice-covered Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, in frigid temperatures in Bryant Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 9日 星期五
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Germany, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Indonesian Navy frogmen and underwater demolition unit personnel on a boat carrying bodies from AirAsia flight QZ8501, look as a body is lifted (unseen) to the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo comforts his mother Matilda outside the St. Ignatius Loyola Church after funeral service for his late father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2015年 1月 7日 星期三
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following a protest against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt lies on a stretcher and is covered with a blanket during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 星期四
A tug illumnates the cargo ship Hoegh Osaka as it lies on its side after running aground in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 1月 4日 星期日
Sumatran tiger cubs and their parents walk around their enclosure at London Zoo in London, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 1月 5日 星期一
Charles Martinez looks over the partially frozen Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 1月 6日 星期二
Amateur contestants (L-R) Phil Bailey, John Hindle and Eren Emir pose in telephone booths during the annual European Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and Convention in Birmingham, central England January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 1月 3日 星期六
