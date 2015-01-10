Long lines in Venezuela
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. Lines are swelling at Venezuelanmore
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlinmore
National Guards control access as people line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, Janumore
People stand in line to buy goods outside a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlosmore
A woman pulls a cart with bags of rice outside Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Smore
A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a shopping trolley next to children at a state-run Bicentemore
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTmore
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTmore
An army reservist checks a list of items purchased as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenmore
Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. more
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUmore
People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more thmore
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution pomore
People wait to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas companymore
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermamore
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERmore
People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA imore
People carrying a gas cylinder walk past a line of people queuing up to buy gas at a distribution point of Venmore
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlimore
A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore
A child carries his shopping out of a department store, which was forced by the government to cut prices by atmore
A woman carrying a child tries to enter a supermarket, which had closed its doors to ration newly arrived milkmore
A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Carmore
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May more
下一个
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
Blizzard hits Mideast
A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.
Hunting with Myanmar's Naga
In Myanmar, around 120,000 people live in the Naga Self-Administered Zone where they survive mainly by subsistence farming and hunting.
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.