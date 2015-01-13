Detroit Auto Show
A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 convertible is displayed during the second press day of the North American Intermore
A model stands next to an Alfa Romeo 4C during the second press day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Honda FCV concept is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A group of attendees look at components on the underside of a 2015 Ford Mustang. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Various Porsche cars are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Tesla S electric car is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Toyota FT-1 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Cara Ruetz poses next to an Audi R8 V10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close up view of the rear seat area of the GAC WitStar concept, which features an aquarium containing plastic more
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016, is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spyder is driven out under a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top) and another 4C (middle). Rmore
The 2015 Acura NSX. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
View of a seat-back monitor featured on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media take photographs of a Porsche 911 Targa GTS during its world premiere. REUTERS/Rebecca Comore
Detail view of a wheel on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C (bottom) is displayed along with a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top). REUTERS/Rebecca Coomore
Volkswagen's Dr. Heinz Jakob Neusser, Member of the Board Volkswagen Brand, Technical Development, speaks nextmore
A Ford Raptor pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media surround the 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Joe Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, for Ford, holds the North American Internamore
The Infiniti Q60 concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks next to the 2016 Chevrolet Volt hybrid. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chainmore
Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche sits in the new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTEmore
The new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Workers detail a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck is seen under plastic wrap on the show floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
CEO and founder of Local Motors John B. Rogers (at podium) speaks to the media as his company showcases the womore
Detail view of the 2016 Volvo XC-90 hybrid plug-in port as the vehicle is displayed during the first press premore
A 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Speed is detailed while on display during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebeccamore
The Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover concept truck is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebeccmore
下一个
Funeral for Jewish attack victims
Four French Jews killed in the attack on a Paris supermarket are buried in Jerusalem.
Tribute to French officers
A tribute is held in Paris for the three police officers killed in last week's attacks.
On the edge in Lahore
Daily life in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.
Recovering AirAsia
The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.