版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 07:00 BJT

Detroit Auto Show

A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 convertible is displayed during the second press day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 convertible is displayed during the second press day of the North American Intermore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 convertible is displayed during the second press day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 35
A model stands next to an Alfa Romeo 4C during the second press day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A model stands next to an Alfa Romeo 4C during the second press day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A model stands next to an Alfa Romeo 4C during the second press day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 35
The Honda FCV concept is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Honda FCV concept is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
The Honda FCV concept is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
3 / 35
A group of attendees look at components on the underside of a 2015 Ford Mustang. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A group of attendees look at components on the underside of a 2015 Ford Mustang. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A group of attendees look at components on the underside of a 2015 Ford Mustang. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 35
Various Porsche cars are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Various Porsche cars are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Various Porsche cars are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 35
A Tesla S electric car is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A Tesla S electric car is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A Tesla S electric car is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
6 / 35
The Toyota FT-1 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Toyota FT-1 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
The Toyota FT-1 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 35
Model Cara Ruetz poses next to an Audi R8 V10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Model Cara Ruetz poses next to an Audi R8 V10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Model Cara Ruetz poses next to an Audi R8 V10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
8 / 35
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 35
Close up view of the rear seat area of the GAC WitStar concept, which features an aquarium containing plastic fish. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close up view of the rear seat area of the GAC WitStar concept, which features an aquarium containing plastic more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Close up view of the rear seat area of the GAC WitStar concept, which features an aquarium containing plastic fish. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 35
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016, is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016, is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016, is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 35
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spyder is driven out under a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top) and another 4C (middle). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spyder is driven out under a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top) and another 4C (middle). Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spyder is driven out under a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top) and another 4C (middle). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
12 / 35
The 2015 Acura NSX. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The 2015 Acura NSX. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
The 2015 Acura NSX. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 35
View of a seat-back monitor featured on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

View of a seat-back monitor featured on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
View of a seat-back monitor featured on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 35
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 35
Members of the media take photographs of a Porsche 911 Targa GTS during its world premiere. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Members of the media take photographs of a Porsche 911 Targa GTS during its world premiere. REUTERS/Rebecca Comore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Members of the media take photographs of a Porsche 911 Targa GTS during its world premiere. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
16 / 35
Detail view of a wheel on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Detail view of a wheel on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Detail view of a wheel on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 35
The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
18 / 35
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C (bottom) is displayed along with a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C (bottom) is displayed along with a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top). REUTERS/Rebecca Coomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C (bottom) is displayed along with a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
19 / 35
Volkswagen's Dr. Heinz Jakob Neusser, Member of the Board Volkswagen Brand, Technical Development, speaks next to a Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Volkswagen's Dr. Heinz Jakob Neusser, Member of the Board Volkswagen Brand, Technical Development, speaks nextmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Volkswagen's Dr. Heinz Jakob Neusser, Member of the Board Volkswagen Brand, Technical Development, speaks next to a Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 35
A Ford Raptor pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Ford Raptor pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A Ford Raptor pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 35
Members of the media surround the 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Members of the media surround the 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Members of the media surround the 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 35
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 35
Joe Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, for Ford, holds the North American International Autoshow Truck of the Year award given to the F-150 pickup. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Joe Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, for Ford, holds the North American Internamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Joe Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, for Ford, holds the North American International Autoshow Truck of the Year award given to the F-150 pickup. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 35
The Infiniti Q60 concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Infiniti Q60 concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The Infiniti Q60 concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
25 / 35
General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks next to the 2016 Chevrolet Volt hybrid. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks next to the 2016 Chevrolet Volt hybrid. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks next to the 2016 Chevrolet Volt hybrid. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
26 / 35
Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, introduces the Buick Avenir concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chainmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, introduces the Buick Avenir concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
27 / 35
Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche sits in the new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche sits in the new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche sits in the new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 35
The new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
The new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 35
Workers detail a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Workers detail a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
Workers detail a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
30 / 35
A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck is seen under plastic wrap on the show floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck is seen under plastic wrap on the show floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck is seen under plastic wrap on the show floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
31 / 35
CEO and founder of Local Motors John B. Rogers (at podium) speaks to the media as his company showcases the world's first 3-D printed car, the Strati. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

CEO and founder of Local Motors John B. Rogers (at podium) speaks to the media as his company showcases the womore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
CEO and founder of Local Motors John B. Rogers (at podium) speaks to the media as his company showcases the world's first 3-D printed car, the Strati. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 35
Detail view of the 2016 Volvo XC-90 hybrid plug-in port as the vehicle is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Detail view of the 2016 Volvo XC-90 hybrid plug-in port as the vehicle is displayed during the first press premore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Detail view of the 2016 Volvo XC-90 hybrid plug-in port as the vehicle is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
33 / 35
A 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Speed is detailed while on display during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Speed is detailed while on display during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebeccamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Speed is detailed while on display during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
34 / 35
The Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover concept truck is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover concept truck is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebeccmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
The Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover concept truck is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Funeral for Jewish attack victims

Funeral for Jewish attack victims

下一个

Funeral for Jewish attack victims

Funeral for Jewish attack victims

Four French Jews killed in the attack on a Paris supermarket are buried in Jerusalem.

2015年 1月 14日
Tribute to French officers

Tribute to French officers

A tribute is held in Paris for the three police officers killed in last week's attacks.

2015年 1月 13日
On the edge in Lahore

On the edge in Lahore

Daily life in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.

2015年 1月 13日
Recovering AirAsia

Recovering AirAsia

The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.

2015年 1月 13日

精选图集

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐