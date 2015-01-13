版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 08:40 BJT

On the edge in Lahore

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 10
A girl stands on a pipe beside an open sewer in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl stands on a pipe beside an open sewer in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zomore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A girl stands on a pipe beside an open sewer in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 10
Amna (R), 11, and Saadia, 10, sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Amna (R), 11, and Saadia, 10, sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Amna (R), 11, and Saadia, 10, sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 10
A refugee Afghan girl cries as she sits in their only room in a slum in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A refugee Afghan girl cries as she sits in their only room in a slum in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohramore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A refugee Afghan girl cries as she sits in their only room in a slum in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 10
An Afghan refugee girl stands near her parents' makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Afghan refugee girl stands near her parents' makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore Januarymore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
An Afghan refugee girl stands near her parents' makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 10
Razia (R), 9, Amna (C), 11 and Saadia, 10 sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Razia (R), 9, Amna (C), 11 and Saadia, 10 sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Razia (R), 9, Amna (C), 11 and Saadia, 10 sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 10
Afghan refugees sit on sacks filled with used plastic items to sell at their makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirt of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Afghan refugees sit on sacks filled with used plastic items to sell at their makeshift shelter in a slum on thmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Afghan refugees sit on sacks filled with used plastic items to sell at their makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirt of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 10
An Afghan refugee boy plays in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Afghan refugee boy plays in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
An Afghan refugee boy plays in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 10
Razia, 9, sorts papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Razia, 9, sorts papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
Razia, 9, sorts papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 10
A teenage boy leans against a wall as he listens to music in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A teenage boy leans against a wall as he listens to music in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A teenage boy leans against a wall as he listens to music in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Recovering AirAsia

Recovering AirAsia

下一个

Recovering AirAsia

Recovering AirAsia

The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.

2015年 1月 13日
Paris unity march

Paris unity march

Dozens of world leaders lead hundreds of thousands of French citizens in an unprecedented march.

2015年 1月 12日
SpaceX rocket launch

SpaceX rocket launch

An unmanned SpaceX rocket blasts off, but narrowly fails a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.

2015年 1月 11日
Je suis Charlie

Je suis Charlie

Scenes from gatherings around the world.

2015年 1月 10日

精选图集

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐