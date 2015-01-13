On the edge in Lahore
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore
A girl stands on a pipe beside an open sewer in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zomore
Amna (R), 11, and Saadia, 10, sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January more
A refugee Afghan girl cries as she sits in their only room in a slum in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohramore
An Afghan refugee girl stands near her parents' makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore Januarymore
Razia (R), 9, Amna (C), 11 and Saadia, 10 sort papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahmore
Afghan refugees sit on sacks filled with used plastic items to sell at their makeshift shelter in a slum on thmore
An Afghan refugee boy plays in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Razia, 9, sorts papers before they are taken to a factory to be recycled in Lahore January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zmore
A teenage boy leans against a wall as he listens to music in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore January 12, 201more
