Wrecked in Detroit
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in more
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Oncemore
A Chevrolet El Camino with rust spots and a missing window sits parked outside of a building in Detroit, Michimore
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. Reuters photomore
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTmore
An older model Lincoln Town Car with body damaged sits in a backyard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8,more
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshumore
An older model Chevrolet SS Impala sits on a cinder block with a missing wheel in the backyard of an apartmentmore
A late model unidentified vehicle with rear number and tire damage sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigamore
An older Ford F-250 pick-up truck with rust spots sits in the yard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2more
A Chevrolet Astro Van with graffiti displayed on the side sits parked outside Kings Auto Parts in Detroit, Micmore
An older Ford van with holes and rust spots sits in the yard next to a tractor in Detroit, Michigan January 10more
An Oldsmobile Delta 88 sits in the snow behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshumore
A Mazda 626 with a missing wheel sits next to wood pallets in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshumore
An older model Lincoln Town Car with a damaged wheel sits in a parking lot of a business in Detroit, Michigan more
A Chevrolet Suburban 1500 that was stripped of its parts sits in a vacant lot behind a building in Detroit, Mimore
下一个
No Pants subway ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Church for the deaf
Manhattan's St. Elizabeth is the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation.
Long lines in Venezuela
Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn as a slowdown in deliveries sharpens the nation's nagging product...
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.