Wrecked in Detroit

An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Detroit, also known as the Motor City, is the historic hub of automobile manufacturing in the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Detroit, also known as the Motor City, is the historic hub of automobile manufacturing in the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Once the proud symbol of U.S. industrial strength, Detroit fell on hard times after decades of population loss, rampant debt and financial mismanagement left it struggling to provide basic services to residents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Once the proud symbol of U.S. industrial strength, Detroit fell on hard times after decades of population loss, rampant debt and financial mismanagement left it struggling to provide basic services to residents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Chevrolet El Camino with rust spots and a missing window sits parked outside of a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. The Detroit car show, formally the North American International Auto Show, is being held for the 26th year and represents the turn in the city's fortune with 2014 being the best year for U.S. car sales since 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Chevrolet El Camino with rust spots and a missing window sits parked outside of a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. The Detroit car show, formally the North American International Auto Show, is being held for the 26th year and represents the turn in the city's fortune with 2014 being the best year for U.S. car sales since 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. Reuters photographer Joshua Lott documented old or damaged cars, a common element in a series of cityscapes in the former automobile industry giant. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. Reuters photographer Joshua Lott documented old or damaged cars, a common element in a series of cityscapes in the former automobile industry giant. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model Lincoln Town Car with body damaged sits in a backyard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model Lincoln Town Car with body damaged sits in a backyard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model Chevrolet SS Impala sits on a cinder block with a missing wheel in the backyard of an apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model Chevrolet SS Impala sits on a cinder block with a missing wheel in the backyard of an apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A late model unidentified vehicle with rear number and tire damage sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A late model unidentified vehicle with rear number and tire damage sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older Ford F-250 pick-up truck with rust spots sits in the yard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older Ford F-250 pick-up truck with rust spots sits in the yard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Chevrolet Astro Van with graffiti displayed on the side sits parked outside Kings Auto Parts in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Chevrolet Astro Van with graffiti displayed on the side sits parked outside Kings Auto Parts in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older Ford van with holes and rust spots sits in the yard next to a tractor in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older Ford van with holes and rust spots sits in the yard next to a tractor in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An Oldsmobile Delta 88 sits in the snow behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An Oldsmobile Delta 88 sits in the snow behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Mazda 626 with a missing wheel sits next to wood pallets in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Mazda 626 with a missing wheel sits next to wood pallets in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model Lincoln Town Car with a damaged wheel sits in a parking lot of a business in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An older model Lincoln Town Car with a damaged wheel sits in a parking lot of a business in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Chevrolet Suburban 1500 that was stripped of its parts sits in a vacant lot behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Chevrolet Suburban 1500 that was stripped of its parts sits in a vacant lot behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
