Tribute to French officers

French police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. Police officers Ahmed Merabet, 40, and Franck Brinsolaro, 49, were killed in the attacks at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, and Clarissa Jean-Philippe in the streets of Montrouge, outside the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. Police officers Ahmed Merabet, 40, and Franck Brinsolaro, 49, were killed in the attacks at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, and Clarissa Jean-Philippe in the streets of Montrouge, outside the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
President Francois Hollande places his hands on a coffin as he pays his respects during a national tribute for the three police officers killed during last week's Islamic attacks, at Paris Prefecture in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
President Francois Hollande places his hands on a coffin as he pays his respects during a national tribute for the three police officers killed during last week's Islamic attacks, at Paris Prefecture in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French municipal police officers react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French municipal police officers react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People carry the coffin of police officer Ahmed Merabet, covered with a French flag, during funerals at the Muslim cemetery in Bobigny, outside Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
People carry the coffin of police officer Ahmed Merabet, covered with a French flag, during funerals at the Muslim cemetery in Bobigny, outside Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls wipes away tears as he walks between French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls wipes away tears as he walks between French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
French President Francois Hollande holds a medal in front of the coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French President Francois Hollande holds a medal in front of the coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
President Francois Hollande (R), Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (C) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls attend a ceremony at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
President Francois Hollande (R), Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (C) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls attend a ceremony at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French police carry the flag-draped coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French police carry the flag-draped coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at Paris Prefecture for the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at Paris Prefecture for the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
