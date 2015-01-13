Tribute to French officers
French police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militanmore
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attamore
President Francois Hollande places his hands on a coffin as he pays his respects during a national tribute formore
French municipal police officers react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during more
People carry the coffin of police officer Ahmed Merabet, covered with a French flag, during funerals at the Mumore
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls wipes away tears as he walks between French President Francois Hollande andmore
French President Francois Hollande holds a medal in front of the coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Pmore
President Francois Hollande (R), Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (C) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls attenmore
French police carry the flag-draped coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national trimore
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at Paris Prefecture for the three officers killemore
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attamore
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police offmore
下一个
On the edge in Lahore
Daily life in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.
Recovering AirAsia
The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.
Paris unity march
Dozens of world leaders lead hundreds of thousands of French citizens in an unprecedented march.
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket blasts off, but narrowly fails a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.