Tribute to French officers

French police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. Police officers Ahmed Merabet, 40, and Franck Brinsolaro, 49, were killed in the attacks at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, and Clarissa Jean-Philippe in the streets of Montrouge, outside the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

