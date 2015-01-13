Funeral for Jewish attack victims
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francoimore
The mother of Yoav Hattab, killed in an attack on a Paris grocery, is comforted during a procession in Bnei Brmore
The body of Francois-Michel Saada, one of four French Jews killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, is lmore
A photograph of Yoav Hattab is displayed during a procession in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv before his funeral, Jamore
Mourners attend the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January more
Mourners gather for the joint burial ceremony for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery in Jerusalmore
A person touches the body of one of the victims in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech near the covered bodies of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattmore
Mourners attend the joint funeral of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada in Jemore
The body of Yoav Hattab is lowered to the grave in Jerusalem, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ariel Schalit/Pool
A mourner attends the burial ceremony of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada amore
French Environment Minister Segolene Royal touches the arm of Valerie Braham, the widow of Phillipe Braham, dumore
Israel's national flag flutters above a crowd of mourners during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victimmore
Mourners attend the joint funeral of four French Jews killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, in Jerusamore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (far right) delivers a speech near the covered bodies the victims omore
The mother of Yoav Hattab, one of four French Jews killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, mourns durinmore
A mourner reacts during the joint funeral for French Jews Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francomore
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin delivers a speech near the covered bodies of Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philipmore
A mourner cries during the joint funeral in Jerusalem for the victims of Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, Jmore
The covered body of one of the victims of an attack on a Paris grocery on Friday, is carried at a joint funeramore
The coffin containing the body of one of the victims of an attack at a Paris kosher grocery on Friday, arrivesmore
Family members of the victims of an attack at a Paris kosher grocery on Friday, embrace upon the arrival of thmore
