France on guard
French soldiers prepare their equipment at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level more
A member of the French military indicates areas on a map of the Paris region where additional troops will be dmore
French soldiers prepare their equipment at the Satory military centre, near Paris, as part of the highest levemore
A resident enters a building as a member of the French military secures the street across from to a Jewish synmore
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan after more
A French soldier secures the access to a Jewish institution in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipiramore
French soldiers prepare their equipment at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level more
French soldiers secure the access to a Jewish institution in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipiratemore
French soldiers prepare to deploy at the Satory military base, near Paris, as part of the highest level of "Vimore
French soldiers prepare their equipment, including body armour, at the Satory military centre, near Paris, as more
A French flags is seen as police patrol outside the the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket, where four people wermore
A French soldier secures the access to a Jewish institution in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, as part of thmore
A member special French RAID forces secures the area for the visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyamore
An Israeli flag hangs on a barricade as special French forces secure the area for the visit by Israel's Prime more
A French soldier secures the access to a Jewish school in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" smore
Policemen secure the hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march (Marche Republicaine) in the stmore
French Gendarmes check a passerby's bag as they secure the access to the solidarity march (Rassemblement Repubmore
A French intervention policeman looks on as several thousand people gather to pay tribute to the victims follomore
French soldiers patrol near a department store in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security more
French soldiers patrol in the street near a department store in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirmore
下一个
Tower of the Amazon
A new science observatory perches on a tower high above the Brazilian jungle.
Still standing in Gaza
The life of a Palestinian teenager who lost her legs and family members during the 50-day war in the Gaza Strip last summer.
Wrecked in Detroit
Old or damaged cars in the street reflect the turbulent recent past of the former automobile industry giant.
No Pants subway ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.