Dakar Rally 2015
KTM rider Emanuel Gyenes of Romania rides during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Termas de Rio Honmore
Buggy MD driver Pierre Lachaume of France drives during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Termas de more
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakamore
Competitors begin the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquiquemore
KTM rider Emanuel Gyenes of Romania rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta to more
Yamaha rider Fabricio Fuentes of Bolivia rides during the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uymore
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Termas demore
Toyota driver Bernhard Ten Brinke of the Netherlands crosses a river during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally more
KTM rider Ivan Jakes of Slovakia rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rmore
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) and copilot Jean-Paul Cottret of France repair their car during the 9tmore
Yamaha rider Txomin Arana Cobeaga of Spain (R) and KTM rider Hans Vogel of the Netherlands ride during the 9thmore
Yamaha rider Olivier Pain of France rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas dmore
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France drives on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat during the 8th stage of tmore
KTM rider Paolo Ceci of Italy rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio more
Jimco car of Canadian Matthew Cambell is seen after a crash during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquiqmore
Suzuki rider Mario Patrao of Portugal rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta tmore
Toyota driver Yazeed Alrajhi of Saudi Arabia drives during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofmore
KTM rider Hans Vogels of the Netherlands rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagastmore
下一个
Dakar crash
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.