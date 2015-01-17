版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 17日 星期六 08:20 BJT

Dakar Rally 2015

KTM rider Emanuel Gyenes of Romania rides during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Termas de Rio Hondo to Rosario, Argentina, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 17日 星期六
Buggy MD driver Pierre Lachaume of France drives during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Termas de Rio Hondo to Rosario, Argentina January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 17日 星期六
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
Competitors begin the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique, Bolivia, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
KTM rider Emanuel Gyenes of Romania rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta to Iquique, Chile January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
Yamaha rider Fabricio Fuentes of Bolivia rides during the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat, from Uyuni to Iquique, Bolivia, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Termas de Rio Hondo to Rosario, Argentina, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 17日 星期六
Toyota driver Bernhard Ten Brinke of the Netherlands crosses a river during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
KTM rider Ivan Jakes of Slovakia rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) and copilot Jean-Paul Cottret of France repair their car during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama, Chile, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Yamaha rider Txomin Arana Cobeaga of Spain (R) and KTM rider Hans Vogel of the Netherlands ride during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama, Chile, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Yamaha rider Olivier Pain of France rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France drives on the Salar de Uyuni salt flat during the 8th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Uyuni to Iquique, Bolivia, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
KTM rider Paolo Ceci of Italy rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Jimco car of Canadian Matthew Cambell is seen after a crash during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 11日 星期日
Suzuki rider Mario Patrao of Portugal rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta to Iquique, Chile, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
Toyota driver Yazeed Alrajhi of Saudi Arabia drives during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta to Iquique, Chile, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
KTM rider Hans Vogels of the Netherlands rides during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Antofagasta to Iquique, Chile, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
