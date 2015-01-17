Photos of the week
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemmore
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in more
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Spacmore
A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathmore
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, knownmore
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of tmore
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna (not pictured) of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stmore
Workers carry bricks by balancing them on their heads at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, January 12, 2015.more
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in more
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German bmore
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for comore
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bunmore
Protesters hold up an illuminated sign reading Now during a demonstration in favor of the rights of prisoners more
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the more
A Palestinian woman heats water on on a fire outside her house at Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, January 9, more
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against tmore
Men dressed as Chlaeuse, figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand onmore
Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to more
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newmore
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calamamore
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 1more
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chonmore
(L-R, in mirror) U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) , Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and John McCain (R-AZ) arrive for tmore
French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militanmore
Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines, Jmore
A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demmore
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francoimore
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo with the title Tout est pardonne (All is forgmore
A man walks along a newly-built tunnel, consisting of rainbow colors, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, Janmore
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead omore
