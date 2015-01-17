版本:
中国
2015年 1月 17日 星期六

Photos of the week

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 1月 12日 星期一
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna (not pictured) of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Workers carry bricks by balancing them on their heads at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Protesters hold up an illuminated sign reading Now during a demonstration in favor of the rights of prisoners from the armed Basque separatist organisation ETA, in Bilbao, Spain, January 10, 2015. The march called for an immediate end to the Spanish government policy of dispersing ETA prisoners throughout Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Palestinian woman heats water on on a fire outside her house at Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Men dressed as Chlaeuse, figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional Syvesterchlausen near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain, including two police officers, during the attack. REUTERS/Reuters TV

KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama, Chile, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

(L-R, in mirror) U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) , Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and John McCain (R-AZ) arrive for the start of a news conference to talk about new legislation to restrict prisoner transfers from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, January 10, 2015. The annual ice festival, one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than one milllion people attend. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, the victims of last Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo with the title Tout est pardonne (All is forgiven) as he leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man walks along a newly-built tunnel, consisting of rainbow colors, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

