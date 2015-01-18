版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 19日 星期一 04:10 BJT

Mass for six million

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An overview of an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
An overview of an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
A woman cries as Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A woman cries as Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
A nun prays as he holds a statue of baby Jesus before a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A nun prays as he holds a statue of baby Jesus before a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Youths gather before Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Youths gather before Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns and other Catholics dance before the start of a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Nuns and other Catholics dance before the start of a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during a meeting with youths at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during a meeting with youths at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Catholics pray during a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Catholics pray during a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Philippine National Police prevent well-wishers from moving forward as Pope Francis' motorcade passes by in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Members of the Philippine National Police prevent well-wishers from moving forward as Pope Francis' motorcade passes by in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Nuns and Catholic faithful dance as they wait for a Mass by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Nuns and Catholic faithful dance as they wait for a Mass by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis touches a crucifix during a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis touches a crucifix during a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A girl attends a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
A girl attends a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Youths cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Youths cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Nuns shield themselves from the rain as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Nuns shield themselves from the rain as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nuns wear raincoats as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Nuns wear raincoats as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Catholics attend a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Catholics attend a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass which will be led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 18日 星期日
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass which will be led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
