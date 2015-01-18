Mass for six million
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/more
An overview of an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefanomore
A woman cries as Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. Rmore
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERmore
A nun prays as he holds a statue of baby Jesus before a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila Januamore
Youths gather before Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 20more
Nuns and other Catholics dance before the start of a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January more
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during a meeting with youths at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila Januarymore
Catholics pray during a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Camore
Members of the Philippine National Police prevent well-wishers from moving forward as Pope Francis' motorcade more
Nuns and Catholic faithful dance as they wait for a Mass by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2more
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERmore
Pope Francis touches a crucifix during a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUmore
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/more
Thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERSmore
Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERSmore
A girl attends a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERmore
Youths cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. Rmore
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. Rmore
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University ofmore
Nuns shield themselves from the rain as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Franmore
Nuns wear raincoats as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila Janmore
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stmore
Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERmore
Catholics attend a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. Rmore
Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University ofmore
Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass which will be led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18more
