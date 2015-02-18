Portfolio: Fred Prouser
Actresses Ellen DeGeneres (R) and Portia de Rossi kiss after Ellen won outstanding talk show host for "The Ellmore
Cast member Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new more
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown arrive at the premiere of the movie "The Bodyguard" in Los Angeles, Californiamore
O.J. Simpson with Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the Marcmore
Angelina Jolie, star of the action film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", exits her limousine as she arrives at the film's pmore
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker appears during the taping of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards June 3 in Los Angeles. REUmore
Singer Carrie Underwood, who performs the song "Ever Ever After" in the film "Enchanted", poses at the film's more
Singer and actress Dolly Parton is seen on stage at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamatiomore
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for her song "Love Story" at the 58th anmore
Britney Spears drives her car out of the garage of Los Angeles Superior Court after a child custody hearing wimore
Michael Jackson arrives at the courthouse in Santa Maria, California April 30, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Winona Ryder, with her right arm in a sling, is guided by a sheriff's deputy as she arrives for the semore
Lyle Menendez (R), one of two brothers on trial for the slaying of their wealthy parents, confers with public more
Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Benji Madden arrive at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2008. Rmore
Actress Julia Roberts winks as she tells a story about actress Shirley MacLaine at the TV Land cable channel tmore
Actress Megan Mullally (R) and Debra Messing, stars of the hit television series "Will & Grace", accept their more
Actor Al Pacino gestures as he describes coming across an angry dog during a day off from filming "Scarface" dmore
Actor George Clooney pretends to hit a high note on stage after singer Tony Bennett performed at the UNICEF Bamore
Singer Justin Timberlake gets slimed at the 2007 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Fmore
Actress Eva Mendes poses during arrivals for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Tribute to Sophia Lmore
Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses with fans along Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of his new film "Oblivion" in Hmore
Hugh Grant, star of the romantic comedy film "Mickey Blue Eyes" poses with Elizabeth Hurley before a crowd ofmore
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses with Angelina Jolie at the "Bandits" premiere in Los Angeles October 4, 2001. Rmore
Golden Globe winner Madonna (L) and her then boyfriend Carlos Leon at a post event party held by the Walt Disnmore
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives with Brad Pitt, for the film's premiere in Los Angeles September 4, 2001. REUmore
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L), one of the stars of the new comedy film "Cheaper by the Dozen," poses with Demi Moormore
Actor Tom Cruise (L), star of the film "Lions for Lambs", poses with Katie Holmes as they arrive for a screenimore
Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) talks with Maria Shriver at the premiere of his new film "True Lies" in Los Angeles more
Flowers, notes, and photos of Christopher Reeve and wife Dana and a Superman doll mark the Hollywood Walk of Fmore
Reuters staff photographer Fred Prouser backstage at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in thismore
Reuters staff photographer Fred Prouser in this March 11, 2014, file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Red Cross attacked in Myanmar
Gunmen fire on a Red Cross convoy carrying civilians displaced by fighting between soldiers and ethnic insurgents.
Copenhagen memorial
Danes gather at torch-lit memorials in memory of victims after a gunman opened fire on a cafe and attacked a synagogue.
Migrant tide
Hundreds of people have died trying to cross from North Africa to Europe.
Westerners fight Islamic State
Foreigners who have traveled to Iraq to help fight Islamic State militants.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.