Retreat from Debaltseve
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives at a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015more
Bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Debaltseve are pictured on stretchers at a military camp in Artemivsk, more
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen in a bus before leaving for his home, near Artemivsk Fmore
Tank crew of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army stand on top of their tanks at a chmore
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve replace a window in a military vehicle before leaving for home nmore
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve hoists a Ukrainian national flag to his vehicle before leavingmore
A Ukrainian serviceman who fought in Debaltseve is seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army sits on top of an armored personnmore
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a military vehicle as they leave area around Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine near Artmore
A military boot is seen at the road near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUmore
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks to Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko aboard more
A fighter with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Army walks in the town of Vuhlehirsk, more
Fighters with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic smoke near an armored personnel carriermore
Cannons of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 1more
A Ukrainian serviceman reacts as he leaves Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, near Artemivsk February 18, 2015. REUTmore
Coffins with bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers are pictured outside a morgue in Artemivsk, 47 km northwest omore
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainiamore
A view of an explosion after shelling is seen not far from Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen who fought in Debaltseve are seen near Artemivsk February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers walk outside a hospital in Artemivsk, after government forces pulled out of Debaltseve, Febmore
A man pushes a bicycle along buildings damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, near Debaltseve Februamore
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces poses near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb more
Ukrainian servicemen are seen near Artemivsk, February 18, 2015. Weary Ukrainian troops, some in columns, somemore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen not far from Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 15, 2015. REUmore
Locals walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier in the town of Vuhlehirsk, about 10 km (more
A Ukrainian serviceman rides a military vehicle as troops leave area around Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine near Amore
A fighter with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands on the roof of a building damamore
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on armored personnel carriers near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, Febmore
Pro-Russian separatists stand behind an armchair at a checkpoint used by Ukrainian government troops on the oumore
