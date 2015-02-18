Battle for Aleppo
WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal tmore
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratmore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loymore
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belomore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what they said was amore
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village,more
Rebel fighters lie on the ground as others are seen near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon more
A rebel fighter sits atop a tank at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad imore
Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Rmore
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad imore
An injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, lies in a field hospital near the village, north ofmore
A rebel fighter helps an injured civilian near the front line in Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, more
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street and an area controlled by forces loyal to Syriamore
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar more
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs past smoke in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what rebel more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loymore
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal tmore
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade writes We are all Douma on a Grad rockets to be launched towards forcmore
