Battle for Aleppo

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah area north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah area north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters lie on the ground as others are seen near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters lie on the ground as others are seen near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter sits atop a tank at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A rebel fighter sits atop a tank at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, lies in a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
An injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, lies in a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter helps an injured civilian near the front line in Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
A rebel fighter helps an injured civilian near the front line in Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street and an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, as seen from a rebel-controlled area at the Bab al-Nasr frontline in Aleppo February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A general view shows damaged buildings along a deserted street and an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, as seen from a rebel-controlled area at the Bab al-Nasr frontline in Aleppo February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs past smoke in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs past smoke in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who attempted to advance in the village but failed to, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade writes We are all Douma on a Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade writes We are all Douma on a Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
