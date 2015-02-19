版本:
The week in Syria

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks in front of a rainbow in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what the rebels said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks in front of a rainbow in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what the rebels said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) sits in an armoured vehicle near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) sits in an armoured vehicle near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs while others take positions in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what the rebels said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs while others take positions in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, after what the rebels said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Rebel fighters work on an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up truck after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to, in Ratian, north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters work on an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up truck after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to, in Ratian, north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) sit in an armoured vehicle along a main road between Raitan and Bashkuwi villages, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) sit in an armoured vehicle along a main road between Raitan and Bashkuwi villages, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Rebel fighters take positions after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to, in Ratian, north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters take positions after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that attempted to advance in the village but failed to, in Ratian, north of Aleppo February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A rebel fighter aims his weapon at an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A rebel fighter aims his weapon at an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a damaged building at a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A view shows a damaged building at a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters gather in the northwestern countryside of Deraa, near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters gather in the northwestern countryside of Deraa, near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters prepare mortar shells to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters prepare mortar shells to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A view shows a damaged building at a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
A view shows a damaged building at a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Tel Merhi and Deir Adass villages, from the northwestern countryside of Deraa February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, following what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in an attempt to advance in the village but failed, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, following what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in an attempt to advance in the village but failed, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / 2015年 2月 19日 星期四
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Mallah farms, north of Aleppo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah area north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after heavy clashes in al-Mallah area north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 2月 18日 星期三
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratian village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 2月 17日 星期二
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad stationed in Salhab village, from the orchards of the west of al-Zukat village in Hama countryside February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A general view shows damaged buildings near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A general view shows damaged buildings near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs
A rebel fighter walks past the wreckage of a vehicle near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs

Reuters / 2015年 2月 20日 星期五
A rebel fighter walks past the wreckage of a vehicle near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs
