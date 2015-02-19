The week in Syria
WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT -- A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a fiemore
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he walks in front of a rainbow in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, aftermore
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion covers his ears during the launching of a mortar more
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) sits in an armoured vehicle near the front line witmore
A rebel fighter carries his weapon as he runs while others take positions in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, more
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits nearmore
Rebel fighters work on an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up truck after what they said was an offensivmore
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) sit in an armoured vehicle along a main road betweenmore
Rebel fighters take positions after what they said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
A rebel fighter aims his weapon at an area controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, frmore
A view shows a damaged building at a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer Februamore
Rebel fighters gather in the northwestern countryside of Deraa, near the frontline against forces loyal to Syrmore
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forcemore
Rebel fighters prepare mortar shells to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad more
Rebel fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Telmore
A view shows a damaged building at a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer Februamore
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are statmore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they walk in Ratian village, north of Aleppo, following what they said wmore
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
Rebel fighters man an anti-aircraft weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar more
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) stand near dead bodies, which according to them belomore
Smoke rises during clashes between rebel fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ratmore
Rebel fighters fire their weapon at the front line against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad imore
Rebel fighters of the Al-Furqan brigade prepare Grad rockets to be launched towards forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade gestures during the launching of a Grad rocket towards forces loyal tmore
A general view shows damaged buildings near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-more
A rebel fighter walks past the wreckage of a vehicle near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's Presidmore
