Photos of the week
Brett, a Westerner who has joined the Iraqi Christian militia Dwekh Nawsha to fight against Islamic State milimore
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as pmore
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Lunar New Year at the stroke of midnight at the Kwan Im Thongmore
A Palestinian man scuffles with Israeli border policemen as they clear a protest on land that Palestinians saimore
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits nearmore
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Dmore
A wounded Ukrainian soldier looks through a window as he arrives to a hospital in Artemivsk, February 18, 2015more
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old qumore
Moe Kyaw Than, 45, a volunteer with the Myanmar Red Cross Society reacts after he was wounded when the convoy more
A Palestinian woman hangs laundry at her damaged house as ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed bmore
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Februarymore
A partially frozen American Falls in sub freezing temperatures is seen in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, more
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 comore
Revellers kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas" in Rio de Janeiro February 13, 2more
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front prepare to fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
A medic helps an injured civilian who was evacuated from Ratain village, at a field hospital near the village,more
A model protects herself from cold wind as she leaves a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 more
A girl dressed in a Hanbok, a Korean traditional costume, stands in front of a barbed-wire fence, as her parenmore
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week Febrmore
A groom and a bride lay inside a pink coffin during their wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi more
Hugo Belleri, a three-year-old boy and the youngest Gilles of Binche, drinks a glass of champagne before takinmore
Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin inside a cave in Farah province February 4, 2015. Farah offers a prime examplmore
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, more
A Greek flag flutters atop the Acropolis hill in Athens February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
下一个
The week in Syria
A look back on a week of fighting in Syria.
Reuters: 30 Years of Pictures
Reuters multi-award winning photographers are celebrated here in a retrospective on the 30th anniversary of the service's launch.
Battle for Aleppo
Scores are killed in battles after fighting intensifies in Syria.
Battle rages in Ukraine
Intense fighting in Debaltseve threatens a fragile ceasefire.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.