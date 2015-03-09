版本:
Radioactive Fukushima

Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the March 2011 nuclear disaster in a sprawling waste complex on their doorstep. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Big black plastic bags containing irradiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture February 22, 2015. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Big black plastic bags containing irradiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture February 22, 2015. Few believe Tokyo's assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after 30 years. In the four years since the disaster, Japan has allocated over $15 billion to lower radiation levels around the plant. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A fishing boat washed up by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seen in front of cranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant through an abandoned house in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture February 24, 2015. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A fishing boat washed up by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seen in front of cranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant through an abandoned house in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture February 24, 2015. Every day, teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. That radiated trash now sits in plastic sacks across the region, piling up in abandoned rice paddies, parking lots and even residents' backyards. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks to where his house, which was washed away by massive waves, used to stand inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks to where his house, which was washed away by massive waves, used to stand inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, offers prayers for his family in front of a stone statue of Jizo and a monument he made for his family on the hill behind his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, offers prayers for his family in front of a stone statue of Jizo and a monument he made for his family on the hill behind his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, poses with portraits of his daughter Yuna as he organizes his family's personal belongings, washed by the tsunami, at a temple near his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, poses with portraits of his daughter Yuna as he organizes his family's personal belongings, washed by the tsunami, at a temple near his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, checks radiation levels among debris from the March 11, 2011 tsunami near his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, checks radiation levels among debris from the March 11, 2011 tsunami near his home land inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A decontamination worker removes radiated soil and leaves from a bamboo forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A decontamination worker removes radiated soil and leaves from a bamboo forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seen at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seen at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, work on big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, work on big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men wearing radiation protective masks work in front of big black plastic bags containing radiated grass from the decontamination operation as cranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen in the background at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Men wearing radiation protective masks work in front of big black plastic bags containing radiated grass from the decontamination operation as cranes and chimneys of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen in the background at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker uses a high pressure water washing machine during a radioactive decontamination at a private residence in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A worker uses a high pressure water washing machine during a radioactive decontamination at a private residence in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers move big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Workers move big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumped at a seaside, devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks in the spot where his house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks in the spot where his house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, used to stand inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks at a temple, damaged by March 11, 2011 earthquake near his home land where Japan is trying to build a radioactive waste facility inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks at a temple, damaged by March 11, 2011 earthquake near his home land where Japan is trying to build a radioactive waste facility inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A monument and a stone statue of Jizo (R) for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are seen near big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A monument and a stone statue of Jizo (R) for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are seen near big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, is displayed at a temple inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, and her husband Akira (R), 79, who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, talk at their house in a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, and her husband Akira (R), 79, who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, talk at their house in a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, attend a town hall meeting as Toshitsuna Watanabe (top), Mayor of Okuma town stands to speak at a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
People who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, attend a town hall meeting as Toshitsuna Watanabe (top), Mayor of Okuma town stands to speak at a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, who was evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, cries as she attends a town hall meeting with the town officials at a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, who was evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, cries as she attends a town hall meeting with the town officials at a temporary housing complex in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman is seen at a temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A woman is seen at a temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen in front of downtown in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen in front of downtown in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima prefecture, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
