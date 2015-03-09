Radioactive Fukushima
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tmore
Big black plastic bags containing irradiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumore
A fishing boat washed up by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leavesmore
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a homore
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks to where his houmore
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, offers prayers for hismore
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, poses with portraits omore
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, checks radiation levelmore
Workers operate heavy machinery to remove debris at an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsmore
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumpmore
A decontamination worker removes radiated soil and leaves from a bamboo forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefmore
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are seenmore
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, work on big black plastic bags containing radiatedmore
Men wearing radiation protective masks work in front of big black plastic bags containing radiated grass from more
A worker uses a high pressure water washing machine during a radioactive decontamination at a private residencmore
Workers move big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operamore
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are dumpmore
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks in the spot where his house, which was washed away by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, usmore
Eiichi Shincho, 67, walks at a temple, damaged by March 11, 2011 earthquake near his home land where Japan is more
A monument and a stone statue of Jizo (R) for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, are seen nmore
Dictionaries are left on desks at a classroom of Kumamachi Elementary School inside the exclusion zone in Okummore
A school jersey that belonged to Yuna Kimura, the youngest daughter of the Kimura family, who was swept away bmore
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, and her husband Akira (R), 79, who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion more
People who were evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCmore
Tomoko Hoshino, 78, who was evacuated from Okuma, a town inside the exclusion zone next to Tokyo Electric Powemore
A woman is seen at a temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, more
A temporary housing complex covered in snow that accommodates nuclear evacuees from Okuma, a town inside the emore
