版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 01:08 BJT

Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
1 / 25
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 25
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 23日 星期日
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
3 / 25
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's gomore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 18日 星期二
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 25
An anti-government tries to take the shield of a National Police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An anti-government tries to take the shield of a National Police during a protest against President Nicolas Mamore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 13日 星期二
An anti-government tries to take the shield of a National Police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 25
A demonstrator holds a placard as she stands in front of national guards during a protest near Cuba's embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A demonstrator holds a placard as she stands in front of national guards during a protest near Cuba's embassy more

Reuters / 2014年 2月 26日 星期三
A demonstrator holds a placard as she stands in front of national guards during a protest near Cuba's embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 25
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them durimore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 8日 星期四
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
7 / 25
An anti-government protester runs amid tear gas launched by the police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

An anti-government protester runs amid tear gas launched by the police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 13日 星期四
An anti-government protester runs amid tear gas launched by the police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
8 / 25
Venezuela's national guards detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's national guards detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Madmore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 13日 星期二
Venezuela's national guards detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 25
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, February 18, 2014. A 22-year-old student from the central city of Valencia died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Genesis Carmona, who was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen, was shot during a demonstration in Valencia. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protesmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 20日 星期四
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, February 18, 2014. A 22-year-old student from the central city of Valencia died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Genesis Carmona, who was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen, was shot during a demonstration in Valencia. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde
Close
10 / 25
Anti-government protesters take cover from the police behind makeshift shields in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Anti-government protesters take cover from the police behind makeshift shields in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 23日 星期日
Anti-government protesters take cover from the police behind makeshift shields in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 25
Anti-government protesters working as paramedics take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Anti-government protesters working as paramedics take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro'more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 18日 星期五
Anti-government protesters working as paramedics take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 25
Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots imore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 7日 星期一
Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 25
A national police officer chases after an anti-government protester at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A national police officer chases after an anti-government protester at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 20more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 11日 星期二
A national police officer chases after an anti-government protester at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 25
National police detain an anti-government protester during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

National police detain an anti-government protester during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas March 3, 2014more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 4日 星期二
National police detain an anti-government protester during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 25
A doll of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lies in front of riot police during a protest against his government in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A doll of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lies in front of riot police during a protest against his governmore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 6日 星期四
A doll of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lies in front of riot police during a protest against his government in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 25
A boy with blood on his chest kneels in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a protest in San Cristobal February 24, 2015. Roa was killed during a protest in the western city of San Cristobal, a state official said. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A boy with blood on his chest kneels in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a prmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
A boy with blood on his chest kneels in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a protest in San Cristobal February 24, 2015. Roa was killed during a protest in the western city of San Cristobal, a state official said. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
17 / 25
Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of UN offices at Chacao district in Caracas, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of UN offices at Chacaomore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 8日 星期四
Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of UN offices at Chacao district in Caracas, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 25
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas March 12, 2014. more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 13日 星期四
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
19 / 25
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade durinmore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 21日 星期一
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 25
Anti-government protesters sit chained at a protest as they camp in front of UN offices in Caracas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters sit chained at a protest as they camp in front of UN offices in Caracas April 28, 2more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
Anti-government protesters sit chained at a protest as they camp in front of UN offices in Caracas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The grafmore

Reuters / 2014年 2月 25日 星期二
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The graffiti reads: "Maduro we are going for you". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawllins
Close
22 / 25
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government more

Reuters / 2014年 4月 20日 星期日
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
23 / 25
An anti-government protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands with a shield near flames from molotov cocktails thrown at a water cannon by anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands with a shield near flames from molotov cocktaimore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 21日 星期一
An anti-government protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands with a shield near flames from molotov cocktails thrown at a water cannon by anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 25
The national guard disperses water cannons on anti-government protesters during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

The national guard disperses water cannons on anti-government protesters during a protest at Altamira square imore

Reuters / 2014年 3月 15日 星期六
The national guard disperses water cannons on anti-government protesters during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Radioactive Fukushima

Radioactive Fukushima

下一个

Radioactive Fukushima

Radioactive Fukushima

Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...

2015年 3月 9日
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'

Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'

50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

2015年 3月 8日
The disappearance of MH370

The disappearance of MH370

A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

2015年 3月 7日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

2015年 3月 7日

精选图集

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐