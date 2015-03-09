Venezuela's crackdown on dissent
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more
Anti-government protesters kiss during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in more
An opposition supporter shouts at a riot police officer during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
An anti-government tries to take the shield of a National Police during a protest against President Nicolas Mamore
A demonstrator holds a placard as she stands in front of national guards during a protest near Cuba's embassy more
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them durimore
An anti-government protester runs amid tear gas launched by the police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2more
Venezuela's national guards detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Madmore
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protesmore
Anti-government protesters take cover from the police behind makeshift shields in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUmore
Anti-government protesters working as paramedics take cover during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro'more
Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots imore
A national police officer chases after an anti-government protester at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 20more
National police detain an anti-government protester during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas March 3, 2014more
A doll of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lies in front of riot police during a protest against his governmore
A boy with blood on his chest kneels in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a prmore
Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of UN offices at Chacaomore
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas March 12, 2014. more
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade durinmore
Anti-government protesters sit chained at a protest as they camp in front of UN offices in Caracas April 28, 2more
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot police at Altamira Square in Caracas February 24, 2014. The grafmore
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government more
An anti-government protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, stands with a shield near flames from molotov cocktaimore
The national guard disperses water cannons on anti-government protesters during a protest at Altamira square imore
下一个
Radioactive Fukushima
Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
The disappearance of MH370
A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.