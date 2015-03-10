版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 09:00 BJT

Battle for Iraq

Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Marcmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 29
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 29
Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in themore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 29
Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants at the town of Tamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 29
Kurdish peshmerga forces inspect a destroyed building belonging to the Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tel Ward, west of the city of Kirkuk, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish peshmerga forces inspect a destroyed building belonging to the Islamic State militants on the outskirtmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga forces inspect a destroyed building belonging to the Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tel Ward, west of the city of Kirkuk, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
5 / 29
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 29
A Shi'ite fighter walks with his weapon in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter walks with his weapon in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
A Shi'ite fighter walks with his weapon in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 29
A Shi'ite fighter gestures in front of a billboard on a street in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter gestures in front of a billboard on a street in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Shi'ite fighter gestures in front of a billboard on a street in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 29
Kurdish peshmerga forces gather as they look at bodies whom they say are Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Tel Ward, west of the city of Kirkuk, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish peshmerga forces gather as they look at bodies whom they say are Islamic State militants, on the outskmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Kurdish peshmerga forces gather as they look at bodies whom they say are Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Tel Ward, west of the city of Kirkuk, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
9 / 29
Mourners react during the funeral of a member of the Shi'ite fighters, who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, during his funeral in Najaf, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners react during the funeral of a member of the Shi'ite fighters, who was killed in clashes with Islamic more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Mourners react during the funeral of a member of the Shi'ite fighters, who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, during his funeral in Najaf, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 29
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 29
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces advance into the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces advance into the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, Marcmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces advance into the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 29
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 29
A vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants burns in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants burns in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Almore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants burns in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 29
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the tmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 29
A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 29
Shi'ite fighters rest on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters rest on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 9日 星期一
Shi'ite fighters rest on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 29
Shi'ite fighters ride a vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters ride a vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Shi'ite fighters ride a vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
18 / 29
Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 29
A billboard is seen as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A billboard is seen as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
A billboard is seen as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 29
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck as smoke rises from a clash with Islamimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 10日 星期二
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 29
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
22 / 29
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf
Close
23 / 29
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin provincemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
24 / 29
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
25 / 29
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
26 / 29
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 29
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
28 / 29
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

下一个

Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

Venezuela's crackdown on dissent

President Obama issued an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat and expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment of...

2015年 3月 10日
Radioactive Fukushima

Radioactive Fukushima

Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...

2015年 3月 9日
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'

Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'

50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

2015年 3月 8日
The disappearance of MH370

The disappearance of MH370

A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

2015年 3月 7日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐