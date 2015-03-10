Battle for Iraq
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Marcmore
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-more
Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in themore
Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants at the town of Tamore
Kurdish peshmerga forces inspect a destroyed building belonging to the Islamic State militants on the outskirtmore
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter walks with his weapon in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REmore
A Shi'ite fighter gestures in front of a billboard on a street in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/more
Kurdish peshmerga forces gather as they look at bodies whom they say are Islamic State militants, on the outskmore
Mourners react during the funeral of a member of the Shi'ite fighters, who was killed in clashes with Islamic more
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces advance into the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, Marcmore
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants burns in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Almore
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the tmore
A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town more
Shi'ite fighters rest on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride a vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A billboard is seen as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck as smoke rises from a clash with Islamimore
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 20more
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province,more
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin provincemore
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Mmore
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin more
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, more
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March more
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Marchmore
下一个
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent
President Obama issued an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat and expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment of...
Radioactive Fukushima
Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
The disappearance of MH370
A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.