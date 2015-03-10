版本:
中国
The State of Hillary Clinton

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2011年 10月 19日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2013年 1月 24日 星期四
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Reuters / 2011年 5月 3日 星期二
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) arrives in Paris April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 4月 20日 星期五
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 8月 6日 星期一
A North Korean Soldier (L) looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R) tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense Department photo/Handout

Reuters / 2010年 7月 21日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2011年 12月 2日 星期五
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) checks her phone while sitting next to South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R) at the Fourth High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Busan November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / 2011年 11月 30日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets children while visiting the staff at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 8月 2日 星期四
President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2009年 6月 4日 星期四
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton observes a moment of silence commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2009年 3月 3日 星期二
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for photographs before a dinner at the Matilda Bay Restaurant in Perth Australia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 11月 13日 星期二
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 9月 5日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past South Korean honor guards wearing traditional costumes, at a military airport in Seongnam, near Seoul, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2010年 7月 21日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts while reading a local English newspaper before conducting a Web chat with Chinese internet users at the U.S. embassy in Beijing February 22, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2009年 2月 22日 星期日
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Reuters / 2012年 9月 27日 星期四
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures with Libyan soldiers upon her departure from Tripoli in Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2011年 10月 19日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (seated L) chats with 2010 Kennedy Center Honoree composer and lyricist Jerry Herman as fellow Honorees (4th L to R) singer and songwriter Merle Haggard, dancer, choreographer and director Bill T. Jones, and songwriter, musician and former Beatle Paul McCartney stand, while they wait for a group photo after the gala dinner for the 2010 Honorees in Washington December 4, 2010. Standing at left is Kennedy Center President Michael Kaiser. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2010年 12月 5日 星期日
Members of President Barack Obama's Cabinet, from left, Attorney General Eric Holder, Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 25, 2011, prior to the start of the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Reuters / 2011年 1月 26日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin November 9, 2009, during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2009年 11月 10日 星期二
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from her car after landing in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2011年 11月 30日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her mobile phone before a conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Reuters / 2011年 3月 30日 星期三
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets employees as she arrives for her first day at the State Department in Washington, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2009年 1月 23日 星期五
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2009年 2月 3日 星期二
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with President-elect Barack Obama after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / 2008年 12月 2日 星期二
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Reuters / 2012年 8月 8日 星期三
