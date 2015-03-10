Syria's cave hideouts
Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains, to be used as shelters from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's more
A medic stands at the operation room of a field hospital which was set inside a cave in al-Latamna town, in thmore
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam carries his weapon as he comes out from one of the cavemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17,more
A rebel fighter rests inside a cave, used as shelter from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore
A rebel fighter uses a drill while digging a cave in the mountains, to be used as shelters from the bombing ofmore
Umm Said (R) stands with her neighbor inside an underground cave where they are taking shelter in the southernmore
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlmore
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemmore
A rebel fighter fires his weapon at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, 2013. more
Rebel fighters rest inside a cave, used as shelter from the bombing of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17more
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, Novmore
Displaced civilians walk out of an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib Nomore
Rebel fighters sit outside caves which they dug to be used as shelters and to hide their tanks in al-Latamna tmore
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib, October 17, more
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in themore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say bemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter with a weapon enters an underground cave in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province, Februmore
A cave that used to belong to rebel fighters is pictured in Zur-Almsalq village, after forces loyal to Syria'smore
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaemore
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor, September 14, 2013. Rmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they inspect a cave which they say bemore
A displaced woman, standing with children, gestures as she talks inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiyamore
