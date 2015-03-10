Iraq retakes strategic town
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi walk with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. Iraqimore
Iraqi security forces and militias known as Hashid Shaabi stand with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, Marmore
Armored vehicles of Iraqi security forces with militias known as Hashid Shaabi are driven past smoke arising fmore
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaiemore
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi inspect a destroyed vehicle of the Islamic State militants in the town of al-Amore
Militias known as Hashid Shaabi stand with their weapons in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaimore
Iraqi security forces inspect a building used by Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 10, 201more
Residents welcome a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10,more
A resident welcomes a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 1more
A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seenmore
A woman with a weapon and the Iraqi flag welcomes her relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi,more
Residents welcome a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 10,more
A resident welcomes a relative who is part of militias known as Hashid Shaabi, in the town of al-Alam, March 1more
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the blmore
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-more
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the tmore
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, Marcmore
下一个
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war.
The State of Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton plans to address her use of private email during her time at the U.S. State Department in a press conference following a speech at the United...
Myanmar police clash with protesters
Myanmar police break up a week long protest calling for academic freedom.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.