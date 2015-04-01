Photos of the month: March

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with batons and detained some of them as they broke up a group of about 200 protesters who had been locked in a standoff with security forces for more than a week, a Reuters witness said. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. They made it as far as Letpadan, a town north of Yangon, where police blockaded them behind vehicles and barriers made of wood and barbed wire. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

