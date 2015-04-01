Photos of the month: March
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visibmore
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, Marchmore
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is more
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015more
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with bmore
Enraged Christians lynch a man they suspected of being involved in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore, Pakmore
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his cmore
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New more
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army omore
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, Marcmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Marianomore
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria'more
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, more
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace Worldmore
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERSmore
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTmore
Afghan survivors of an avalanche walk in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province Mmore
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul Februmore
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan villmore
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossigmore
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the depmore
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) bumore
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015.more
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missmore
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 20more
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing sessmore
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Almore
Labourers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation toumore
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, Marcmore
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikokmore
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nichomore
A member of a Female Commando Battalion which is part of the Syrian Army, wears her headgear in the governmentmore
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty,more
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the more
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contestmore
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russiamore
Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, smore
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livemore
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before more
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishumore
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbimore
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, Marcmore
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, Decembermore
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goramore
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, Calimore
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more tmore
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bamore
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria'more
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Marchmore
A huge poster shows a model wearing jeans and part of a nun's habit, on a building in Naples March 11, 2015. Rmore
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam,more
A couple walks on a sandbar in the shallow sea at an archipelago of Los Roques, Venezuela, March 13, 2015. REUmore
