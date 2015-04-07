Tragedy in Kenya
A woman reacts after seeing her son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Nairobi, Kenya Aprilmore
A man looks through a window of Garissa morgue at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers, Apmore
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Namore
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmore
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrmore
Christians pray during an Easter Sunday service in a church in Garissa April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campumore
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday'more
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus imore
A Christian faithful from the World Victory Centre sings hymns during an Easter crusade service for the victimmore
An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. more
Women fall in the dust after a policemen stops a crowd running towards bodies of suspected Garissa University more
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts at the Chiromo Mortuary, where bodies of studentmore
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus imore
A Garissa University student arrives at Nyayo stadium to meet his relatives in Nairobi April 4, 2015. REUTERS/more
A boy looks on as church members light candles during an Easter Sunday service at the Catholic church in Garismore
A man reacts after seeing his son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Nairobi April 4, 2015.more
Garissa University students carry their belongings as they leave for destinations out of Garissa after Thursdamore
A policeman points his gun as he tries to push back people who came to see the bodies of suspected Garissa Unimore
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmmore
A church security man searches a boy for weapons before an Easter Sunday service in front of a Catholic churchmore
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack bmore
A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack bmore
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's amore
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack bymore
A woman reacts as she donates blood to help the survivors of Thursday's attack by gunmen at Garissa Universitymore
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, Aprmore
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack bymore
