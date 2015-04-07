版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 21:10 BJT

Mass graves in Tikrit

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. Iraqi forensic teams began on Monday excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 7
A soldier prays at a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier prays at a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A soldier prays at a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 7
Iraqi soldiers salute as they stand next to a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi soldiers salute as they stand next to a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have beenmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Iraqi soldiers salute as they stand next to a mass grave for Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 7
Members from the Iraqi forensic team search to extract the remains of the bodies belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members from the Iraqi forensic team search to extract the remains of the bodies belonging to Shi'ite soldiersmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Members from the Iraqi forensic team search to extract the remains of the bodies belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 7
Remnants of a body belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants is seen at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Remnants of a body belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State milimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Remnants of a body belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants is seen at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 7
A member from the Iraqi forensic team writes on the body bag of remains belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A member from the Iraqi forensic team writes on the body bag of remains belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Cammore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A member from the Iraqi forensic team writes on the body bag of remains belonging to Shi'ite soldiers from Camp Speicher who have been killed by Islamic State militants at a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 7
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Tragedy in Kenya

Tragedy in Kenya

下一个

Tragedy in Kenya

Tragedy in Kenya

The aftermath at Garissa University following the devastating attack by al Shabaab gunmen.

2015年 4月 7日
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

2015年 4月 7日
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.

2015年 4月 7日
Air strikes in Yemen

Air strikes in Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen

2015年 4月 7日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐