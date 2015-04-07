Air strikes in Yemen
People gather around the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village, west of Yemmore
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemmore
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's more
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015more
Yahya Haseen Al- Okeshe (R), a survivor sits next to his brother, near the rubble of their houses destroyed bymore
Fire and smoke are seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike at the Faj Attan mountain of Sanamore
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REmore
Boys hold shrapnel at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4more
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015more
A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash more
A man stands by the wreckage of a van hit by an air strike in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 31, 20more
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30more
A police trooper walks in a creater caused by an air strike on houses near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTmore
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yememore
People gather near rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khmore
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March more
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30,more
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airpormore
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, March 28, more
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
Soldiers and Houthi fighters inspect the damage caused by air strikes on the airport of Yemen's northwestern cmore
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUmore
Smoke rises from an arms depot at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hamore
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kmore
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa March 30,more
A building damaged by an air strike is seen at an air base near Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaledmore
Civil defence workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike nemore
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghmore
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalmore
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Marcmore
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck outside Sanaa Airport, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/more
