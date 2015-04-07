版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 23:37 BJT

Idlib under al Qaeda

A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 5日 星期日
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
A civilian sits at a doorstep at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Naaoura district of Idlib, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A civilian sits at a doorstep at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Naaoura district of Idlib, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters ride on a motorbike along a deserted street in Idlib city April 6, 2015. Idlib, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Turkish border is only the second provincial capital to slip from government hands after Raqqa in the east, which Islamic State has turned into its de facto capital. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Islamist rebel fighters ride on a motorbike along a deserted street in Idlib city April 6, 2015. Idlib, around 30 km (20 miles) from the Turkish border is only the second provincial capital to slip from government hands after Raqqa in the east, which Islamic State has turned into its de facto capital. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents and rebel fighters inspect fire at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 5日 星期日
Residents and rebel fighters inspect fire at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
A rebel fighter, affected by what activists said was a gas attack, receives treatment with the help of members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and Civil Defense in Idlib city March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A rebel fighter, affected by what activists said was a gas attack, receives treatment with the help of members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and Civil Defense in Idlib city March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
An Islamist rebel fighter drives a motorcycle along a street after receiving humanitarian aid from a relief organization in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
An Islamist rebel fighter drives a motorcycle along a street after receiving humanitarian aid from a relief organization in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A defaced picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is pictured on the facade of Idlib museum in Idlib city, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A defaced picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is pictured on the facade of Idlib museum in Idlib city, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on a mosque in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on a mosque in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front man a checkpoint in Idlib March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front man a checkpoint in Idlib March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Kontar
A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A man stands near confiscated cigarettes set on fire by members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front in Idlib city March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade sit with their weapons inside a trench during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad as they flee Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, on Al-Mastumah hill March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade sit with their weapons inside a trench during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad as they flee Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, on Al-Mastumah hill March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Residents flee Idlib city fearing airstrikes from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, after rebel fighters took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Residents flee Idlib city fearing airstrikes from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, after rebel fighters took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad that are fleeing Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, on Al-Mastumah hill March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade fire their weapons towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad that are fleeing Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area, on Al-Mastumah hill March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Men search under the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Men search under the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Rebel ride a tank in Idlib city, after they took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Rebel ride a tank in Idlib city, after they took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
An Islamist rebel fighter sits at his guard post in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
An Islamist rebel fighter sits at his guard post in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man carries water bottles in a damaged area from what activists said was due to shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A man carries water bottles in a damaged area from what activists said was due to shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Children play in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 3日 星期五
Children play in Idlib city April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man stands on top of a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man stands on top of a damaged sculpture of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged picture of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad is seen on a wall in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area March 28, 2015. The text on the poster reads in Arabic "With Bashar". REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A damaged picture of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad is seen on a wall in Idlib city, after rebel fighters took control of the area March 28, 2015. The text on the poster reads in Arabic "With Bashar". REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
