Mourning the Garissa massacre
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa Universimore
People hold wooden crosses, symbolizing the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as they pramore
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa Universitmore
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground during a memorial vigil at the "Fmore
A woman holds a rose as she prays during a memorial vigil in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man plays an accordion during a prayer session in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People carry wooden crosses as they arrive for a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 20more
Kenyans attend a memorial vigil for the victims at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goramore
A policeman carries his gun as he walks past Kenyan university students demonstrating against the attack in Namore
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERmore
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERmore
Kenyans hold candles next to wooden crosses during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7more
