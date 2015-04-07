版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 03:20 BJT

Mourning the Garissa massacre

A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa Universimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 12
People hold wooden crosses, symbolizing the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as they pray during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People hold wooden crosses, symbolizing the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as they pramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People hold wooden crosses, symbolizing the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as they pray during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 12
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa Universitmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 12
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground during a memorial vigil at the "Fmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 12
A woman holds a rose as she prays during a memorial vigil in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds a rose as she prays during a memorial vigil in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A woman holds a rose as she prays during a memorial vigil in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 12
A man plays an accordion during a prayer session in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man plays an accordion during a prayer session in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A man plays an accordion during a prayer session in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 12
People carry wooden crosses as they arrive for a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People carry wooden crosses as they arrive for a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People carry wooden crosses as they arrive for a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 12
Kenyans attend a memorial vigil for the victims at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyans attend a memorial vigil for the victims at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Kenyans attend a memorial vigil for the victims at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 12
A policeman carries his gun as he walks past Kenyan university students demonstrating against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman carries his gun as he walks past Kenyan university students demonstrating against the attack in Namore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
A policeman carries his gun as he walks past Kenyan university students demonstrating against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 12
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 12
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 12
Kenyans hold candles next to wooden crosses during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kenyans hold candles next to wooden crosses during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Kenyans hold candles next to wooden crosses during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Idlib under al Qaeda

Idlib under al Qaeda

下一个

Idlib under al Qaeda

Idlib under al Qaeda

The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and other insurgents took the Syrian provincial capital.

2015年 4月 7日
Mass graves in Tikrit

Mass graves in Tikrit

Iraqi forensic teams begin excavating 12 suspected mass graves thought to hold the corpses of soldiers massacred by Islamic State militants.

2015年 4月 7日
Tragedy in Kenya

Tragedy in Kenya

The aftermath at Garissa University following the devastating attack by al Shabaab gunmen.

2015年 4月 7日
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

2015年 4月 7日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐