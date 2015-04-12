Walter Scott funeral
Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Centmore
Judy Scott, center, is escorted in for the funeral of her son, Walter Scott, at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian more
A family member weeps while entering the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for the funeral of Walter Scott,more
Pallbearers wait for the casket of the deceased Walter Scott outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center inmore
Flowers for Walter Scott are transported to a waiting limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Centermore
A casket draped with a U.S. flag and containing the deceased Walter Scott is placed in a limousine outside themore
Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, waits in a limousine outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summore
Pallbearers roll the casket containing the deceased Walter Scott to a waiting hearst outside the W.O.R.D. Minimore
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministriesmore
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is wheeled in for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian more
The casket of Walter Scott is wheeled into W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center for his funeral April 11, 2015more
The family and friends of Walter Scott participate in a service at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens cemetery in more
