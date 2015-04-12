Walter Scott funeral

Eddie Bryan of North Charleston, South Carolina, rests on a stump outside the W.O.R.D. Ministry Christian Center in Summerville, South Carolina, April 11, 2015. Bryan, who was a colleague of Walter Scott, was unable to find a seat for the service due to the large crowd. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday morning at the South Carolina chapel to remember Scott, an African-American father of four who was shot in the back last week while running from a white patrolman. REUTERS/Randall Hill

