ISIS at the gates of Ramadi

A woman who fainted, is transported in a wheelbarrow by her brother as displaced Sunni people arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. Police sources and provincial council members said the militants were no more than half a kilometer from the center of the capital of Anbar province, and many residents were rushing to leave, waving white flags. REUTERS/Stringer

