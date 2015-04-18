版本:
Cholera spikes in Haiti

Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center run by the Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 17, 2015. Haitian officials are reporting a spike in cholera cases late last year and carrying over into the first three months of 2015 as an early start to the rainy season has public health workers worried. As of March 28, the Haitian Ministry of Health confirmed at least 11,721 cases of cholera, more than a 300 percent increase from the same period last year. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center run by the Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) in collaboration with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti April 17, 2015. Haitian officials are reporting a spike in cholera cases late last year and carrying over into the first three months of 2015 as an early start to the rainy season has public health workers worried. As of March 28, the Haitian Ministry of Health confirmed at least 11,721 cases of cholera, more than a 300 percent increase from the same period last year. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Givenchi Predelus, who suffers from cholera, rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Givenchi Predelus, who suffers from cholera, rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venia Destin, who suffers from cholera, fans herself. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Venia Destin, who suffers from cholera, fans herself. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jean Ronald Francois (L), whose son was admitted with cholera symptoms, looks at Doctor Ernst Joseph as he sets up a drip. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Jean Ronald Francois (L), whose son was admitted with cholera symptoms, looks at Doctor Ernst Joseph as he sets up a drip. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, rests in a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, rests in a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two buckets filled with water mixed with different proportions of chlorine are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Two buckets filled with water mixed with different proportions of chlorine are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Rinel Mathurin (R) feeds her daughter Williana who suffers from cholera. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Rinel Mathurin (R) feeds her daughter Williana who suffers from cholera. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A worker sits ready to fumigate the shoes of people who enter through one of the entrances of the treatment center. The wall reads "Cholera Treatment Center". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
A worker sits ready to fumigate the shoes of people who enter through one of the entrances of the treatment center. The wall reads "Cholera Treatment Center". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The hands of young Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, are seen as she rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
The hands of young Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, are seen as she rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jahbahcon Francois, who suffers from cholera, rests in the arms of his mother. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Jahbahcon Francois, who suffers from cholera, rests in the arms of his mother. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 4月 18日 星期六
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
