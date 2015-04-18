Cholera spikes in Haiti
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center run by the Haitian Ministry of Public Health more
Givenchi Predelus, who suffers from cholera, rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venia Destin, who suffers from cholera, fans herself. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jean Ronald Francois (L), whose son was admitted with cholera symptoms, looks at Doctor Ernst Joseph as he setmore
Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, rests in a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients and companions are seen at the Cholera Treatment Center. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two buckets filled with water mixed with different proportions of chlorine are seen at the Cholera Treatment Cmore
Rinel Mathurin (R) feeds her daughter Williana who suffers from cholera. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A worker sits ready to fumigate the shoes of people who enter through one of the entrances of the treatment cemore
The hands of young Williana Mathurin, who suffers from cholera, are seen as she rests on a cot. REUTERS/Andresmore
Jahbahcon Francois, who suffers from cholera, rests in the arms of his mother. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Jameson Valentin, who is suffering from cholera, sits on a cot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
下一个
ISIS at the gates of Ramadi
Civilians flee as Iraqi security forces fight Islamic State militants at the gates of Ramadi.
Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa
South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants.
Town of twins
A Bosnian town is home to at least 21 sets of twins born during the 1992-95 war.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
精选图集
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.