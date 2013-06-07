French Open highlights

版本:
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. Nadal displayed the athleticism and self-belief that earned him seven French Open titles to tame world number one Djokovic 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-7(3) 9-7 in a pulsating 4-1/2 hour Roland Garros semi-final on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. Nadal displayed the athleticism and self-belief that earned him seven French Open titles to tame world number one Djokovic 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-7(3) 9-7 in a pulsating 4-1/2 hour Roland Garros semi-final on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles semi-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her women's singles semi-final match against Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Williams defeated Errani 6-0 6-1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her women's singles semi-final match against Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Williams defeated Errani 6-0 6-1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Defending champion Sharapova bludgeoned her way past third seed Azarenka 6-1 2-6 6-4 to reach the French Open final on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles semi-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. Defending champion Sharapova bludgeoned her way past third seed Azarenka 6-1 2-6 6-4 to reach the French Open final on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain adjusts his headband during his men's singles quarter-final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain adjusts his headband during his men's singles quarter-final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Spectators open umbrellas as rain disrupts the women's singles semi-final match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Spectators open umbrellas as rain disrupts the women's singles semi-final match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his men's singles quarter-final match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mah</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his men's singles quarter-final match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mah

<p>Maria Kirilenko of Russia receives medical treatment during her women's singles quarter-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Maria Kirilenko of Russia receives medical treatment during her women's singles quarter-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Jelena Jankovic of Serbia goes into a spilt during her women's singles quarter-final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia goes into a spilt during her women's singles quarter-final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Maria Kirilenko of Russia serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>A ball boy holds a broken racket belonging to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men's singles quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. Wawrinka repeatedly smashed his racket against the court following a lost point to Nadal. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A ball boy holds a broken racket belonging to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during his men's singles quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2013. Wawrinka repeatedly smashed his racket against the court following a lost point to Nadal. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing his men's singles quarter-final match to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. There will be no Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open for only the second time in nine years after Tsonga produced a rip-roaring performance to beat the Swiss 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing his men's singles quarter-final match to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. There will be no Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open for only the second time in nine years after Tsonga produced a rip-roaring performance to beat the Swiss 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. Serena Williams extended her winning streak to 29 matches when she beat Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals to continue her run towards a second French Open title on Tuesday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. Serena Williams extended her winning streak to 29 matches when she beat Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals to continue her run towards a second French Open title on Tuesday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Photographers stand on top of a glass wall reflecting Court Philippe Chatrier during the men's singles quarter-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Photographers stand on top of a glass wall reflecting Court Philippe Chatrier during the men's singles quarter-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Sara Errani of Italy celebrates defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Sara Errani of Italy celebrates defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A close up shows the racket of Sara Errani of Italy hitting a tennis ball as she serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A close up shows the racket of Sara Errani of Italy hitting a tennis ball as she serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his birthday cake after winning his men's singles match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Nadal, who turned 27 on Monday, earned his second straight sets victory in succession as his challenge for an eighth French Open title gathered pace with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 defeat of Nishikori to secure a quarter-final spot. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with his birthday cake after winning his men's singles match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Nadal, who turned 27 on Monday, earned his second straight sets victory in succession as his challenge for an eighth French Open title gathered pace with a 6-4 6-1 6-2 defeat of Nishikori to secure a quarter-final spot. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Sara Errani of Italy talks to medical personnel during her women's singles match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Sara Errani of Italy talks to medical personnel during her women's singles match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Tommy Robredo of Spain cries after defeating compatriot Nicolas Almagro in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Tommy Robredo of Spain cries after defeating compatriot Nicolas Almagro in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against David Goffin of Belgium at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. Djokovic beat Goffin 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles match against David Goffin of Belgium at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. Djokovic beat Goffin 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Francesca Schiavone of Italy hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Schiavone lost the match to Azarenka. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Francesca Schiavone of Italy hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Schiavone lost the match to Azarenka. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. Suarez Navarro lost the match to Errani. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. Suarez Navarro lost the match to Errani. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Maria Kirilenko of Russia hits a return to Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Maria Kirilenko of Russia hits a return to Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Dinah Pfizenmaier of Germany serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Dinah Pfizenmaier of Germany serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia celebrates defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Tommy Robredo of Spain lies on the Suzanne Lenglen clay court after defeating Gael Monfils of France in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tommy Robredo of Spain lies on the Suzanne Lenglen clay court after defeating Gael Monfils of France in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. wipes her face during her women's singles match against Caroline Garcia of France at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. Williams beat Garcia 6-1 6-2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. wipes her face during her women's singles match against Caroline Garcia of France at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. Williams beat Garcia 6-1 6-2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>David Ferrer hits a return to compatriot Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

David Ferrer hits a return to compatriot Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts as she plays Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia in their women's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts as she plays Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia in their women's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Marion Bartoli of France hits a return to Olga Govortsova of Belarus during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Marion Bartoli of France hits a return to Olga Govortsova of Belarus during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Gael Monfils of France celebrates defeating Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Gael Monfils of France celebrates defeating Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic in their men's singles match during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Workers sweep water from a tarp covering a court during a rain delay at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Workers sweep water from a tarp covering a court during a rain delay at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Paul-Henri Mathieu of France reacts after losing a point to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Paul-Henri Mathieu of France reacts after losing a point to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Fans of Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium cheer during her women's singles match against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Fans of Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium cheer during her women's singles match against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serve to Daniel Brands of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serve to Daniel Brands of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Vesna Dolonc of Serbia rubs her eye during her women's singles match against Zheng Jie of China at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Vesna Dolonc of Serbia rubs her eye during her women's singles match against Zheng Jie of China at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Sergiy Stakhovsky (L) of Ukraine discusses a line call with an umpire during his men's singles match against Richard Gasquet of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Sergiy Stakhovsky (L) of Ukraine discusses a line call with an umpire during his men's singles match against Richard Gasquet of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>David Ferrer of Spain prepares to serve to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

David Ferrer of Spain prepares to serve to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men's singles quarter-final match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

