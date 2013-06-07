French Open highlights

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after losing his men's singles quarter-final match to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. There will be no Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open for only the second time in nine years after Tsonga produced a rip-roaring performance to beat the Swiss 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes