版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 29日 星期三 02:25 BJT

Obama and Christie tour Jersey shore

<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant imore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Rmore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow amore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pick out a teddy bear won during a sideshow arcade game on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Chrimore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama throws a football at a sideshow arcade game alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R ) at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that wmore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers onmore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) pose for a picture with holiday makers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Rmore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama meets holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point more

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie meet holidaymakers on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant imore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey Maymore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama meets New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersemore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey May 28, 2013. Obama is travelling to the New Jersey to inspect Hurricane Sandy rebuilding efforts on the Jersey Shore boardwalk. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 12
<p>President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in Nemore

2013年 5月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie step off Marine One near Point Pleasant in New Jersey May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Gay marriage protests in Paris

Gay marriage protests in Paris

下一个

Gay marriage protests in Paris

Gay marriage protests in Paris

Several hundred thousand opponents of same-sex marriage marched in central Paris after a bill legalizing gay marriage was passed.

2013年 5月 28日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 5月 25日
Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban militants launch a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound.

2013年 5月 25日
Soldier hacked to death in London

Soldier hacked to death in London

Police reveal the identity of the murdered soldier.

2013年 5月 25日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐