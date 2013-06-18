Protests in Turkey
Riot police fire water cannons towards protesters during clashes at Kennedy Street in central Ankara June 1more
Riot police fire water cannons towards protesters during clashes at Kennedy Street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Riot police fire tear gas towards protesters during clashes in Kennedy Street in central Ankara June 18, 20more
Riot police fire tear gas towards protesters during clashes in Kennedy Street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Riot police keep guard with their shields before they move in to disperse protesters during clashes in Kennmore
Riot police keep guard with their shields before they move in to disperse protesters during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Riot policemen try to help a protester who was injured during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara Jmore
Riot policemen try to help a protester who was injured during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Turkish police stand guard at the entrance of Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 17, 2013. REUTERSmore
Turkish police stand guard at the entrance of Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they stand on barricades in Istanbul June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sermore
Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they stand on barricades in Istanbul June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk
Members of the media are fired upon by a water cannon during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, more
Members of the media are fired upon by a water cannon during protests at Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A protester is attacked by water cannon during crowds in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. Rmore
A protester is attacked by water cannon during crowds in Kizilay square in central Ankara, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Plain clothes policemen detain an anti-government protester at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 16, 2more
Plain clothes policemen detain an anti-government protester at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters are being sprayed by the police's water cannon during a demonstration at Kizilay square in centrmore
Protesters are being sprayed by the police's water cannon during a demonstration at Kizilay square in central Ankara June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A riot policeman fires tear gas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/more
A riot policeman fires tear gas during an anti-government protest in Istanbul early June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester holds a Turkish flag as riot police order them to evacuate Gezi Park in central Istanbul June 1more
A protester holds a Turkish flag as riot police order them to evacuate Gezi Park in central Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police walk at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Riot police walk at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Riot police fire tear gas and a water cannon at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsamore
Riot police fire tear gas and a water cannon at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters are attacked by police water cannon at the entrance Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square Junemore
Protesters are attacked by police water cannon at the entrance Gezi Park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester runs through tents covered by tear gas in Gezi park in Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. more
A protester runs through tents covered by tear gas in Gezi park in Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child suffering from tear gas inhalation is carried by a protester in the basement of Divan hotel, where more
A child suffering from tear gas inhalation is carried by a protester in the basement of Divan hotel, where protesters took shelter, next to Gezi park near Istanbul's Taksim square June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Bemore
Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters light flares during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal<more
Protesters light flares during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makmore
A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makeshift shelter, during clashes at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 201more
Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REmore
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 2013.REUTERS/Yannismore
Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 11, 2013.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters wave Turkish flags during a demonstration at Gezi park near Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 9, 2more
Protesters wave Turkish flags during a demonstration at Gezi park near Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An anti-government protester waves a Turkish flag depicting the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatmore
An anti-government protester waves a Turkish flag depicting the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as thousands of protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People light flares as they stand on top of an overturned car, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istamore
People light flares as they stand on top of an overturned car, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester runs by a burning barricade during clashes with riot police in Istanbul's Gazi neighborhood, Jumore
A protester runs by a burning barricade during clashes with riot police in Istanbul's Gazi neighborhood, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERmore
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Demonstrators light flares during an anti-government protest at Gundogdu square in the Aegean port city of more
Demonstrators light flares during an anti-government protest at Gundogdu square in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted omore
A woman sells Turkish flags, with an image of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk depicted on them, as anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters gather in Istanbul's Taksim square June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government waves a flare during a rally in Ankara June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An anti-government waves a flare during a rally in Ankara June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An anti-government protester raises a poster depicting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during a demonmore
An anti-government protester raises a poster depicting Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration in central Ankara June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People shout anti-government slogans as they gather for a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5more
People shout anti-government slogans as they gather for a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricademore
A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters sing and shout slogans during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERmore
Protesters sing and shout slogans during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Ismore
A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them durinmore
Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara, June 5, 2013.REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Anti-government protesters ask for help for their wounded fellow after riot police attack them during a promore
Anti-government protesters ask for help for their wounded fellow after riot police attack them during a protest in Ankara, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square more
An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Besiktas soccer fan uses his team's scarf as a mask while sitting in a damaged bus at Taksim Square in cemore
A Besiktas soccer fan uses his team's scarf as a mask while sitting in a damaged bus at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-gmore
A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An anti-government protester holds a placard during a demonstration in Ankara late June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ummore
An anti-government protester holds a placard during a demonstration in Ankara late June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man points at an armoured police vehicle with his crutch as he tries to stop it in Ankara June 3, 2013. Rmore
A man points at an armoured police vehicle with his crutch as he tries to stop it in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Emore
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused anti-government protesters on Monday of walking "arm-in-arm with terrorism", remarks that could further inflame public anger after three days of some of the most violent riots in decades. Hundreds of police and protesters have been injured since Friday in the riots, which began with a demonstration to halt construction in a park in an Istanbul square and grew into mass protests against what opponents call Erdogan's authoritarianism. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Anti-government protesters demonstrate in central Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Anti-government protesters demonstrate in central Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mumore
Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A riot police officer fires tear gas at protesters during a demonstration in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERSmore
A riot police officer fires tear gas at protesters during a demonstration in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An anti-government protester holds a Turkish national flag with a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, foundemore
An anti-government protester holds a Turkish national flag with a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, on it during a demonstration in Ankara late June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, more
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man is hit by a jet of water as riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protestmore
A man is hit by a jet of water as riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police help a woman affected from tear gas fired during clashes with demonstrators during a protest agmore
Riot police help a woman affected from tear gas fired during clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A demonstrator reacts as riot police use water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the demore
A demonstrator reacts as riot police use water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. The protest at Gezi Park started late on Monday after developers tore up trees but has widened into a broader demonstration against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP). REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in centrmore
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park broughtmore
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
下一个
Inside the G8
Scenes from the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.
Syria's dangerous sky
The United States is considering a no-fly zone in Syria, potentially its first direct intervention into the two-year-old civil war.
Newtown: Six months later
Six months after a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, families and local officials honor the victims and renew the fight...
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.