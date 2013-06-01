Photos of the week
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park broughtmore
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Ethnic Miao man Gun Yuangu, 45, fires his gun during a shooting practice near his house, in the village of more
Ethnic Miao man Gun Yuangu, 45, fires his gun during a shooting practice near his house, in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China, May 21, 2013. The village, an old ethnic Miao settlement with a population of 2,200, is believed to be the last community authorized by the Chinese government to keep guns. Although people in Basha no longer subsist on hunting, guns and gunpowder pots have become part of their traditional dress, while firing towards the sky is seen as a ritual to welcome guests, according to local media. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A faithful looks on as Pope Francis leads a Corpus Christi mass at San Giovanni in Laterano Basilica in Rommore
A faithful looks on as Pope Francis leads a Corpus Christi mass at San Giovanni in Laterano Basilica in Rome, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafamore
A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A student protester comforts a girl during a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education systemmore
A student protester comforts a girl during a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system, in Santiago May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo May 28, 2013more
A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo May 28, 2013. The metropolitan area of some 20 million people has only about 45 miles (72 km) of mostly underground rail. Sao Paulo has some of the world's worst traffic jams, with commuters sometimes needing three hours to travel about nine miles (14 km) across Brazil's biggest city and financial capital. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soccer star David Beckham sits behind actor Tom Cruise with his daughter Harper, 3, sons and wife Victoria more
Soccer star David Beckham sits behind actor Tom Cruise with his daughter Harper, 3, sons and wife Victoria during Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-final hockey playoff in Los Angeles, California May 28, 2013. At bottom left is Cruise's son Connor. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arvind Mahankali of New York ponders a word on his way to winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harmore
Arvind Mahankali of New York ponders a word on his way to winning the National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 30, 2013. Mahankali, a 13-year-old from Bayside Hills, New York, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling "knaidel," a kind of dumpling. Mahankali, a student at Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School, had finished third in the contest twice before. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. more
Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. Jundeya left school to work as an apprentice in the garage so that he could support his family's income. Apprentice mechanics earn around $100 per month, garage owners said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the May 20 aftermore
A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the May 20 afternoon tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 27, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Monmore
Vincent Aubin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released bymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with us forever". REUTERS/KCNA
A slightly off-course mother duck leads her ducklings up to the entrance to the West Wing, home to U.S. Premore
A slightly off-course mother duck leads her ducklings up to the entrance to the West Wing, home to U.S. President Barack Obama's Oval Office, on the White House grounds in Washington, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munozmore
A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Soldiers from the Special Operations Battalion of the Federal District demonstrate to the media their new amore
Soldiers from the Special Operations Battalion of the Federal District demonstrate to the media their new armored vehicles and tactics, at its headquarters in Sector South Police in Brasilia May 29, 2013. The tactical training is part of preparations made by the security forces ahead of major sporting events that Brazil will host. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. Six foreign staffmore
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the ICRC compound in Jalalabad province, May 29, 2013. Six foreign staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Afghan city of Jalalabad were rescued by police on Wednesday from an insurgent attack and are safe, an Interior Ministry spokesman said. REUTERS/Parwiz
A Munduruku Indian child stands near police as Amazon Indians from different tribes occupy the main construmore
A Munduruku Indian child stands near police as Amazon Indians from different tribes occupy the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 28, 2013. Indians from various tribes returned to force the suspension for the second time in a month, of the dam projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, opposing it for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Members of the "Calle 18 street gang look out from their cell at the prison in San Pedro Sula May 28, 2013.more
Members of the "Calle 18 street gang look out from their cell at the prison in San Pedro Sula May 28, 2013. Two of the most violent gangs in Honduras announced a truce on Tuesday under a church-brokered drive to stem a tide of violence that has turned Honduras into the world's most murderous country. Masked members of the "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" gangs made separate announcements from within San Pedro Sula prison in northern Honduras, which houses the country's most violent criminals. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A fisherman stands on his boat in Hisanohama port in Iwaki, about 30 km (19 miles) south of the Fukushima Dmore
A fisherman stands on his boat in Hisanohama port in Iwaki, about 30 km (19 miles) south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. Commercial fishing has been banned near the tsunami-crippled nuclear complex since the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake. The only fishing that still takes place is for contamination research, and is carried out by small-scale fishermen contracted by the government. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People take pictures of sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in Newmore
People take pictures of sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
下一个
Firefighters killed battling blaze
Four firefighters are killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston.
Heat in the Northeast
The National Weather Service predicts highs of around 90 degrees in the Northeast throughout the weekend.
Blockupy vs. the banks
Thousands of demonstrators from the Blockupy movement protest the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt, Germany.
Baby trapped in toilet pipe
Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.
精选图集
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.