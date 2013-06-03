版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 23:00 BJT

Powerhouse wildfire

<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. The Powerhouse Fire remained at 15 percent containment after ravaging over 5,600 acres of the forest by Saturday evening. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. The Powerhouse Fire remained at 15 percent containment after ravaging over 5,600 acres of the forest by Saturday evening. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
1 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
2 / 20
<p>A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 20
<p>A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire burning at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire burning at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 201more

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire burning at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 20
<p>A firefighter gestures as flames from a wildfire burn at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighter gestures as flames from a wildfire burn at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 201more

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A firefighter gestures as flames from a wildfire burn at a horse ranch in Lancaster, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 20
<p>A firefighter walks on a road covered in heavy smoke from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighter walks on a road covered in heavy smoke from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2more

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A firefighter walks on a road covered in heavy smoke from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
6 / 20
<p>A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathamore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A firefighter monitors flames from a wildfire near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
7 / 20
<p>A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2,more

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
8 / 20
<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with thmore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
9 / 20
<p>A local resident looks at a neighbor's two-story house engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A local resident looks at a neighbor's two-story house engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle the Powermore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

A local resident looks at a neighbor's two-story house engulfed in flames, as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
10 / 20
<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with thmore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
11 / 20
<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with thmore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
12 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
13 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
14 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
15 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
16 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
17 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
18 / 20
<p>Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with thmore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Fire engulfs a house as firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
19 / 20
<p>Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destromore

2013年 6月 3日 星期一

Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California early Sunday morning June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 6月 1日
Firefighters killed battling blaze

Firefighters killed battling blaze

Four firefighters are killed battling a five-alarm blaze at a restaurant and hotel in southwest Houston.

2013年 6月 1日
Heat in the Northeast

Heat in the Northeast

The National Weather Service predicts highs of around 90 degrees in the Northeast throughout the weekend.

2013年 6月 1日
Blockupy vs. the banks

Blockupy vs. the banks

Thousands of demonstrators from the Blockupy movement protest the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt, Germany.

2013年 5月 31日

精选图集

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐