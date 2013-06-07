版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 09:40 BJT

Floods ravage central Europe

<p>A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east Gemore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
1 / 40
<p>A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radomore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Close
2 / 40
<p>A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Close
3 / 40
<p>Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Pemore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
4 / 40
<p>Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian town of Putim, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian towmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian town of Putim, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
5 / 40
<p>The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
6 / 40
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north of Leipzig June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north ofmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north of Leipzig June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 40
<p>Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Vienna June 6, 2013. Torrential rain in Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Vienna June 6, 2013. Torrential rain in Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 40
<p>A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near themore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
9 / 40
<p>An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrianmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 40
<p>A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in the Austria-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in themore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in the Austria-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
11 / 40
<p>A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republimore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
12 / 40
<p>Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern German city of Dresden, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern Germmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern German city of Dresden, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 40
<p>Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the east German town of Wehlen in the federal state of Saxony June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the eamore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the east German town of Wehlen in the federal state of Saxony June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
14 / 40
<p>The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, Junmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
15 / 40
<p>A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czemore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
16 / 40
<p>Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Repmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
17 / 40
<p>Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
18 / 40
<p>Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village ofmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
19 / 40
<p>An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem, June 4, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem,more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem, June 4, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
20 / 40
<p>The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-eastern Bavaria June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-emore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-eastern Bavaria June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
21 / 40
<p>An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
22 / 40
<p>Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josekmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
23 / 40
<p>A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosterneuburg, the neighbouring city north of Vienna, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosternemore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosterneuburg, the neighbouring city north of Vienna, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
24 / 40
<p>Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Prague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Pragumore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Prague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
25 / 40
<p>Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
26 / 40
<p>The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava rivermore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
27 / 40
<p>A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
28 / 40
<p>Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
29 / 40
<p>A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. The name of the restaurant reads: "Poor Swine." REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirnamore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. The name of the restaurant reads: "Poor Swine." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
30 / 40
<p>The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian citymore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
31 / 40
<p>A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
32 / 40
<p>German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
33 / 40
<p>People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
34 / 40
<p>People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa dmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
35 / 40
<p>People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Pmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
36 / 40
<p>Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
37 / 40
<p>A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 20more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
38 / 40
<p>People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
39 / 40
<p>Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streets in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streetsmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streets in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Erdogan returns to Turkey

Erdogan returns to Turkey

下一个

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.

2013年 6月 7日
Putin and his wife split

Putin and his wife split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.

2013年 6月 7日
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

2013年 6月 7日
Philadelphia building collapse

Philadelphia building collapse

Rescue crews search through rubble after a building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia, killing six people and injuring 14 others.

2013年 6月 6日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐