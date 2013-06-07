Floods ravage central Europe
A couple walk through a flooded street past a flooded hallway of a house near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man looks at the flooded area next to the swollen Morava river near Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A partially submerged advertisement is surrounded by flood waters in Bratislava June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Men ride a boat through a flooded street in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Vaclav Reichl dries his family photographs, which he saved from his flooded home, in the south Bohemian town of Putim, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The grave yard at a small church stands flooded in Riesa Groeba at the Elbe river, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) watches as volunteers carry sandbags in the city of Bitterfeld north of Leipzig June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Members of the emergency services clean a street in the Austrian village of Schoenbuehel, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Vienna June 6, 2013. Torrential rain in Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper and Lower Austria caused heavy flooding over the weekend, forcing people to evacuate their homes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A girl from the village of Mlekojedy stands with her dog in front of the flooded road to her home, near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A resident cleans mud from the footpath in front of her house following flooding along the river Inn in the Austria-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man observes the flooded area by the swollen Labe (Elbe) river near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Volunteers relax on a sandbag fortification erected to contain damage caused by a flood in the eastern German city of Dresden, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Two men paddle across a flooded market square after the Elbe river broke its banks during a flood in the east German town of Wehlen in the federal state of Saxony June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The flooded highway A92 between Deggendorf and Munich is pictured in Pankofen near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman rides a horse through the flooded street of the village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Rescue workers attend to residents of the flooded village of Kresice near the city of Litomerice, Czech Republic, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Flooded houses are seen in Natternberg near Deggendorf, Germany, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Members of the emergency services pass by boat underneath a bridge along a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial view shows the submerged church of the village of Libotenice near the town of Roudnice nad Labem, June 4, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The tourist boat "Danube" is seen on the flooded river Danube in the three-rivers city of Passau in south-eastern Bavaria June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
An aerial view shows the flooded city of Kralupy nad Vltavou, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Firemen pump water out from a submerged field near the city of Melnik, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A man in a boat floats along a submerged street in the flood water of the swollen Danube river in Klosterneuburg, the neighbouring city north of Vienna, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Firefighters walk through a flooded street in the village of Zalezlice, 30 km (18.6 miles) north from Prague, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. The worst floods to hit the Czech Republic in a decade forced the evacuation of almost 2,700 people from low-lying areas while the rising water threatened Prague's historic centre, forced school closures and disrupted public transport. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A house is partially submerged in a flooded street in the village of Sarling in Lower Austria, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Vienna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Men wade through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man walks past a restaurant through a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. The name of the restaurant reads: "Poor Swine." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The 'Theatercafe - Aquarium', damaged by the floods, is pictured in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A wine glass is seen in the mud in the 'Theatercafe - Aquarium' in the flooded centre of the Bavarian city of Passau about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
German army Bundeswehr soldiers on a dinghy patrol the flooded areas of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 200 km (124 miles) north-east of Munich June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People holding umbrellas look at flooded houses at a bank of the Vltava river in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People look at a building, partially flooded by water from the rising Vltava river, at the medieval Kampa district in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People holding umbrellas are reflected in a broken mirror taken out of a house affected by the floods, in Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Volunteers place sand bags on a street in central Prague June 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A duck sits on a bench, partially submerged by the water from the rising Vltava river, in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People walk under umbrellas alongside the swollen Vltava river during a rain storm in Prague June 1, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Firefighters assemble a water barrier in the medieval Kampa district to prevent water spilling into streets in Prague June 2, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
