Istanbul's demonstrations
A plainclothes policeman (2nd L) detains a demonstrator as riot police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Anti-government protesters raise their fists as they stand atop a makeshift barricade near Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police advance towards protesters after firing tear gas at them during a demonstration in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man waves a Turkish flag as he rides in a car near a barricade in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fans of Besiktas (Black-White), Galatasaray (Yellow-Red) and Fenerbahce (Yellow-Blue) wave Turkish flags during an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A combination photo of a Turkish riot policeman using tear gas against a woman as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. In her red cotton summer dress, necklace and white bag slung over her shoulder she might have been floating across the lawn at a garden party; but before her crouches a masked policeman firing teargas spray that sends her long hair billowing upwards. Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female protesters during days of violent anti-government demonstrations in Istanbul. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An anti-government protester shouts for help to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. It was not clear why the container was on fire. Pockets of protesters clashed with Turkish riot police overnight and a union federation began a two-day strike on Tuesday as anti-government demonstrations in which two people have died stretched into a fifth day. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters try to extinguish a burning container in Istanbul's Taksim square June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry part of a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester sleeps at a bus stop sprayed with graffiti at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A demonstrator waves a Turkish flag during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police officers help a demonstrator during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A police officer helps a woman during an anti-government protest in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An anti-government protester has his face covered by cling wrap, which they use as a make-shift tear gas mask, during clashes in Ankara June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sleeps on a chair at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man sleeps in front of the graffiti sprayed wall of an information center booth at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. The graffiti (top R, in black) reads: "Fight until liberation". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester sleeps in a damaged vehicle at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester holds a Turkish national flag with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, on it at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester walks past a burning car at Taksim Square in central Istanbul, early June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police near the Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in Istanbul, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters shout slogans from the windows of a building during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. The banner at centre reads ''Long live our Taksim resistance". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators rest in Taksim Square where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Damaged buses are seen in Taksim where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police behind shields fire tear gas as they clash with anti-government protesters at Taksim square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester prepares to throw a stone at riot police during an anti-government protest in central Istanbul June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police use a water canon to restrain a protester during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators set fire to barricades as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An injured demonstrator is carried by his friends as they clash with riot police during an anti-government protest at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A demonstrator is hit by water cannon used by riot police to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
