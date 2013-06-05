Battle for Qusair
Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. Syrian government forces and their Lebanese Hezbollah allies seized control of the border town of Qusair on Wednesday, dealing a major defeat to rebel fighters battling to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. SANA/Handout via Reuters
A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA, on May 20,2013, shows a vehicle which it says is an Israeli military vehicle being used by rebel fighters in Qusair near Homs city. Syrian television also showed footage of what it said was an Israeli military Jeep which it said the rebels had been using and which showed the extent of their foreign backing. An Israeli military spokeswoman said the vehicle was decommissioned a decade ago and dismissed the footage as "poor propaganda". SANA/Handout via Reuters
Men visit the graves of people whom activists say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at a cemetery in Qusair town near Homs April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohanad Mhebeddine/Shaam News Network/Handout
Relatives and Free Syrian Army fighters pray near the body of a civilian, whom activists say was killed by shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during his funeral in Qusair town near Homs April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohanad Mhebeddine/Shaam News Network/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters take positions on the frontline in Qusair town near Homs March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar al-Qaseer/Shaam News Network/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of their comrade who died during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at his funeral in Qusair town near Homs March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Trad al-Zouhouri//Shaam News Network/Handout
A Free Syrian Army fighter mourns near the grave of his comrade who died in what the Free Syrian Army said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qusair town near Homs March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Trad al-Zouhouri//Shaam News Network/Handout
A relative carries the body of a child, whom activists say was killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair town near Homs March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Shamseddine/Shaam News Network/Handout
Relatives mourn as they carry the bodies of children, whom activists say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during their funeral in Qusair town near Homs March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Shamseddine/Shaam News Network/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they cheer in Qusair town near Homs March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Trad al-Zouhouri/Shaam News Network/Handout
Free Syrian Army fighters attend daily training before commencing patrolling and frontline duties in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, northern Syria May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army (FSA) carries a rocket-propelled grenade as he poses for a photograph at an FSA base outside the town of Qusair January 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Stringer
