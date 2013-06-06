Philadelphia building collapse
A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a buildmore
A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firefighters block the view while they search through rubble for a body following a building collapse in Phmore
Firefighters block the view while they search through rubble for a body following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. A building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring 13 other people under in mountains of crushed concrete and splintered wood, officials said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5,more
Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5,more
Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Emore
Firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter arrives to the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduarmore
A firefighter arrives to the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter walks through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edmore
A firefighter walks through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A construction worker walks near the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. more
A construction worker walks near the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Constructions workers help to clean the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. more
Constructions workers help to clean the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Firefighters walk near the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardmore
Firefighters walk near the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/more
Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/more
Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
下一个
Battle for Qusair
Syrian forces and their Hezbollah militant allies seize control of the border town of Qusair.
Istanbul's demonstrations
An Istanbul protest, against the destruction of trees in a park, has spiraled into fierce anti-government demonstrations throughout the city.
Turkey's lady in red
Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female...
Powerhouse wildfire
The Powerhouse wildfire destroyed six houses, threatened more than 1,000 homes and charred 19,500 acres of land in California.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.