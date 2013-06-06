版本:
中国
Philadelphia building collapse

<p>A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Firefighters block the view while they search through rubble for a body following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. A building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring 13 other people under in mountains of crushed concrete and splintered wood, officials said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A firefighter arrives to the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A firefighter walks through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A construction worker walks near the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Constructions workers help to clean the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Firefighters walk near the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

