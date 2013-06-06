Burning for Tibet

A notice about self-immolations, which also offers a reward of 100,000 yuan ($16,319) for information on those "masterminding, supporting, abetting and coercing others to self-immolate", is posted on a pole in Barma township, where Tibetan woman Kalkyi had lived before setting herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon