Erdogan returns to Turkey
A supporter of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture while others shout slogans as they wmore
A supporter of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture while others shout slogans as they wait for Erdogan's return at Istanbul's Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his return at Istanbul Amore
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his return at Istanbul Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airportmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airportmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (top R) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (top R) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they wait for his return at Istanbul's Atmore
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they wait for his return at Istanbul's Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) looks at supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airportmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) looks at supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) walks inside a bus after delivering a speech to supporters upon more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) walks inside a bus after delivering a speech to supporters upon his arrival at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airportmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his return at Istanbul Amore
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his return at Istanbul Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
下一个
Putin and his wife split
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.
Burning for Tibet
Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...
Philadelphia building collapse
Rescue crews search through rubble after a building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia, killing six people and injuring 14 others.
Battle for Qusair
Syrian forces and their Hezbollah militant allies seize control of the border town of Qusair.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.