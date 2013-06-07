Yemen's gun culture
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted more
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and mediation provides an effective and widely-used means of conflict resolution in Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, and has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. Picture taken February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS SOCIETY)
Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's normore
Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that more
Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yememore
Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) nmore
A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of themore
An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are semore
Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's camore
A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roamore
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roamore
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, amore
Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, amore
An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital more
Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern provincmore
A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremonymore
Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremore
A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted more
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly more
Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
下一个
Floods ravage central Europe
Flooding has forced thousands from their homes across central Europe, killing at least 12 people.
Erdogan returns to Turkey
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.
Putin and his wife split
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.
Burning for Tibet
Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.