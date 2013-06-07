版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 22:05 BJT

Yemen's gun culture

<p>A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and mediation provides an effective and widely-used means of conflict resolution in Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, and has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. Picture taken February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS SOCIETY)</p>

A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and mediation provides an effective and widely-used means of conflict resolution in Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, and has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. Picture taken February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS SOCIETY)

Close
1 / 18
<p>Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's normore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 18
<p>Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 18
<p>Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yememore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 18
<p>A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) nmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 18
<p>An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of themore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 18
<p>Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are semore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 18
<p>A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's camore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 18
<p>A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roamore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 18
<p>A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roamore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 18
<p>Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, amore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 18
<p>An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, amore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 18
<p>Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 18
<p>A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern provincmore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 18
<p>Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremonymore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 18
<p>A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremore

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
16 / 18
<p>A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
17 / 18
<p>Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly more

2013年 6月 7日 星期五

Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Floods ravage central Europe

Floods ravage central Europe

下一个

Floods ravage central Europe

Floods ravage central Europe

Flooding has forced thousands from their homes across central Europe, killing at least 12 people.

2013年 6月 7日
Erdogan returns to Turkey

Erdogan returns to Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.

2013年 6月 7日
Putin and his wife split

Putin and his wife split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.

2013年 6月 7日
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

2013年 6月 7日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐