NBA Finals
Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with teammate more
Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with teammate Dwyane Wade after their team defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) as the Heat'more
Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) as the Heat's LeBron James (6) and the Spurs' Tony Parker (9) looks on after Miami won Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 to win their NBA Fimore
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 to win their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers (15) scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncanmore
Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers (15) scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) during Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool
Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Gmore
Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during more
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in more
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen (L) watches fomore
Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen (L) watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceonmore
Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal (L), Manu Ginobili (20), Kawhi more
Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal (L), Manu Ginobili (20), Kawhi Leonard (2) and Tiago Splitter (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Musical recording artist Drake wathces the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of their NBA Finmore
Musical recording artist Drake wathces the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (4) shoots over Miami Heat's Mike Miller (13) and Chris Bosh during the firsmore
San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (4) shoots over Miami Heat's Mike Miller (13) and Chris Bosh during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker goes to the basket past Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier anmore
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker goes to the basket past Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier and Chris Andersen during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in more
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game dmore
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami,more
San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat durimore
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Mimore
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan more
Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Mimore
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 imore
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter durimore
Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, more
Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter more
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antmore
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miamimore
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Lmore
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, Junemore
Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL
Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Gammore
Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Gammore
San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers durmore
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, more
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in Samore
Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Anmore
Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, Junemore
Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool
Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during the fourth quarter in Gmore
Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first more
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade durinmore
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Gmore
Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the fmore
Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quartermore
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from more
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Tropical Storm Barry
The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall.
Haze blankets Singapore
Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels as smoke from land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state.
Assange's year at the embassy
Talks between Britain and Ecuador ended with no breakthrough over Julian Assange, nearly a year after the WikiLeaks founder fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in...
Battle for Syria
Images from the fierce fighting in Syria.
精选图集
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.