版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 12:45 BJT

NBA Finals

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with teammate Dwyane Wade after their team defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with teammate more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) holds the Bill Russell MVP Trophy and the Larry O'Brien Trophy with teammate Dwyane Wade after their team defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 to win the NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 42
<p>Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) as the Heat's LeBron James (6) and the Spurs' Tony Parker (9) looks on after Miami won Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) as the Heat'more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) hugs San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) as the Heat's LeBron James (6) and the Spurs' Tony Parker (9) looks on after Miami won Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 to win their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 to win their NBA Fimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh celebrates after the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 to win their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
3 / 42
<p>Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers (15) scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) during Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool</p>

Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers (15) scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncanmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers (15) scores on a play past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) during Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Mitchell/Pool

Close
4 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Gmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard (L) shoots for a basket and gets fouled by Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen (L) watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen (L) watches fomore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) blocks San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker as Heat's Chris Andersen (L) watches for the rebound during the second quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
8 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceonmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James (L) passes off under pressure from San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the sceond quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal (L), Manu Ginobili (20), Kawhi Leonard (2) and Tiago Splitter (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal (L), Manu Ginobili (20), Kawhi more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James (6) is surrounded by San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal (L), Manu Ginobili (20), Kawhi Leonard (2) and Tiago Splitter (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
10 / 42
<p>Musical recording artist Drake wathces the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Musical recording artist Drake wathces the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of their NBA Finmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Musical recording artist Drake wathces the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (4) shoots over Miami Heat's Mike Miller (13) and Chris Bosh during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (4) shoots over Miami Heat's Mike Miller (13) and Chris Bosh during the firsmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (4) shoots over Miami Heat's Mike Miller (13) and Chris Bosh during the first quarter in Game 7 of their NBA Finals basketball playoff in Miami, Florida June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker goes to the basket past Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier and Chris Andersen during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker goes to the basket past Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier anmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker goes to the basket past Miami Heat small forward Shane Battier and Chris Andersen during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw battle for the ball during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game dmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots a three point basket over Miami Heat's LeBron James to tie the game during the fourth quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool</p>

San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami,more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool

Close
16 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat durimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan congratulates teammate Tony Parker after a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Mimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan loses the ball while being guarded by Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers and Mike Miller during the second quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
18 / 42
<p>Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool</p>

Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen goes to the basket past San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard during Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool

Close
19 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Mimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker shoots over Miami Heat's Chris Bosh during the third quarter in Game 6 in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 imore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh and San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter fall while going for the ball during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter durimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James loses the ball while driving to the net on San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during Game 5 in San Antonio, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James scores on San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/Pool

Close
23 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan looks on during the second quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miamimore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard stand during a break in play against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Lmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh loses control of the ball while going to the net between San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 42
<p>Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL</p>

Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, Junemore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat LeBron James looks at a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Larry W. Smith/POOL

Close
28 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Gammore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James rebounds against San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the third quarter in Game 4 in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Gammore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Gary Neal falls to the court after attempting a basket against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
30 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers durmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net between Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) and Mario Chalmers during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills celebrates during play against the Miami Heat during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
32 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in Samore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James, Chris Andersen, and Norris Cole stand during a break in play during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
33 / 42
<p>Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool</p>

Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Anmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat Chris Bosh pulls down a rebound against San Antonio Spurs Tiago Splitter during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Mabanglo/Pool

Close
34 / 42
<p>Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool</p>

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, Junemore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat Dwyane Wade looks for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Soobum Im/Pool

Close
35 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during the fourth quarter in Gmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James blocks a shot by San Antonio Spurs' Tiago Splitter during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
36 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes off while being guarded by San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
37 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade durinmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili falls to the court after losing the ball to Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during the first quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
38 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Gmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker follow the play during the fourth quarter in Game 2 in Miami, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
39 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the fmore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's LeBron James passes the ball through the legs of San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
40 / 42
<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quartermore

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

Miami Heat's Chris Bosh battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw during the third quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
41 / 42
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from more

2013年 6月 21日 星期五

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker drives to the net on Miami Heat's Joel Anthony as Mario Chalmers comes from behind during the second quarter of Game 1 in Miami, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
42 / 42
重播
下一图片集
Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry

下一个

Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry

The Mexican state of Veracruz was hit by torrential rains after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall.

2013年 6月 21日
Haze blankets Singapore

Haze blankets Singapore

Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels as smoke from land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state.

2013年 6月 20日
Assange's year at the embassy

Assange's year at the embassy

Talks between Britain and Ecuador ended with no breakthrough over Julian Assange, nearly a year after the WikiLeaks founder fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in...

2013年 6月 19日
Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Images from the fierce fighting in Syria.

2013年 6月 19日

精选图集

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐