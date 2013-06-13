The River Nile
A man with his family travel on a home boat near garbage plants in the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13more
A man with his family travel on a home boat near garbage plants in the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified on Thursday a treaty that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the construction of a dam. The parliament's move follows days of irate exchanges between two of Africa's most populous nations over Ethiopia's new hydroelectric plant, which Egypt fears will reduce a water supply vital for its 84 million people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Montser Khalil carries a passenger in his river taxi on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. more
Montser Khalil carries a passenger in his river taxi on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boat transports people on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalshmore
A boat transports people on the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Birds fly past as boats are seen over the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallahmore
Birds fly past as boats are seen over the Egyptian Nile River in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptians youth dances and enjoy a Nile River cruise in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalshmore
Egyptians youth dances and enjoy a Nile River cruise in Cairo June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013.more
People swim in the river Nile as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Boys run on the banks of the river Nile while other people sit on rocks as they celebrate the spring holidamore
Boys run on the banks of the river Nile while other people sit on rocks as they celebrate the spring holiday of Sham el Nessim in Cairo, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man fishes from the Nile while sitting below the Qasr el-Nil bridge as tear gas fired by riot police risemore
A man fishes from the Nile while sitting below the Qasr el-Nil bridge as tear gas fired by riot police rises during clashes with protesters near the bridge, in Cairo January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A boy walks near an Egyptian army tent at the Nile river into the Qursaya Island in Cairo January 19, 2013.more
A boy walks near an Egyptian army tent at the Nile river into the Qursaya Island in Cairo January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pleasure boats travel on the River Nile during New Year's Eve celebrations near Tahrir Square in Cairo Decemore
Pleasure boats travel on the River Nile during New Year's Eve celebrations near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy dances as people gather for a Nile cruise on a boat during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. REmore
A boy dances as people gather for a Nile cruise on a boat during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man swims in the river Nile in Cairo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man swims in the river Nile in Cairo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man sits on a boat as he washes himself in the Nile River in Cairo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafamore
A man sits on a boat as he washes himself in the Nile River in Cairo July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
Boys jump into the river Nile during a hot day in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Boys jump into the river Nile during a hot day in Cairo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Spectators look on as Egyptian Army soldiers perform in a Nile military parade in Cairo, in a simulation ofmore
Spectators look on as Egyptian Army soldiers perform in a Nile military parade in Cairo, in a simulation of the Suez canal crossing during celebration of the 38th anniversary of the October 6, 1973 victory surprise attack in Cairo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People standing on rock look out at the Blue Nile falls (Tis Abay in Amharic), 30km (19 miles) from Bahir Dmore
People standing on rock look out at the Blue Nile falls (Tis Abay in Amharic), 30km (19 miles) from Bahir Dar, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal
A man sits by a bridge over the Nile river in Zamalek area in Cairo April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlalmore
A man sits by a bridge over the Nile river in Zamalek area in Cairo April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy jumps from a pedestrian bridge into a small branch of the river Nile, to cool off on a hot day in Caimore
A boy jumps from a pedestrian bridge into a small branch of the river Nile, to cool off on a hot day in Cairo June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children swim and play along the Nile river in Southern Sudan's capital of Juba, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tmore
Children swim and play along the Nile river in Southern Sudan's capital of Juba, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A fisherman casts his fishing net on the river Nile in Cairo, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A fisherman casts his fishing net on the river Nile in Cairo, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Children train in Optimist dinghies for a sailing competition on the Nile in Cairo July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Asmore
Children train in Optimist dinghies for a sailing competition on the Nile in Cairo July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A child bathes in the river Nile in the capital Khartoum May 04, 2010. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallahmore
A child bathes in the river Nile in the capital Khartoum May 04, 2010. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Egyptian boy jumps into the Nile River on the outskirts of Cairo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa<more
An Egyptian boy jumps into the Nile River on the outskirts of Cairo July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tarek Mostafa
Police collect inflatable plastic bananas launched into the Nile in Cairo on Friday as part of an Austrian more
Police collect inflatable plastic bananas launched into the Nile in Cairo on Friday as part of an Austrian art project entitled 'Going Bananas', November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Women walk home with their clothes after washing them in the Nile river in Mallawi, January 26, 2007. REUTEmore
Women walk home with their clothes after washing them in the Nile river in Mallawi, January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill
下一个
Pakistan's female Top Gun
Ayesha Farooq is Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defense forces in recent years as attitudes...
Countdown to G8
Protests erupt in London, as Northern Ireland prepares for the G8 summit.
Istanbul clashes intensify
Turkish riot police try to take control of Taksim Square.
In Mandela's shadow
A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.