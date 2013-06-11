版本:
Amazon Indians protest violations

Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2013年 6月 11日

Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2013年 6月 11日

An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building with other Munduruku Indians, in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building with other Munduruku Indians, in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while Munduruku Indians occupy the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while Munduruku Indians occupy the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The banner reads "Respect our rights" REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The banner reads "Respect our rights" REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2013年 6月 11日

A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

