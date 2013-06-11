Amazon Indians protest violations
Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquartmore
Munduruku Indians hold onto each other while occupying the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu, Teles Pires and Tapajos rivers, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 20more
Indigenous Munduruku Indians arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Mmore
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the Natmore
An indigenous Munduruku Indian child cries as Indians from the Amazon Basin arrive for a meeting at the National Indian Foundation in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters aftmore
Munduruku Indians stand guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) hmore
Munduruku Indians sit with their bags inside the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while omore
Munduruku Indians rest in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while occupying the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian amore
A Munduruku Indian woman paints the face of a woman while occupying the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building with other Munduruku Indians, in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Mmore
Munduruku Indians stand guard outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headmore
A child from the Munduruku tribe rests in the auditorium of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters while Munduruku Indians occupy the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after otmore
Munduruku Indians hang up a banner outside the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after other Munduruku Indians stormed the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. The banner reads "Respect our rights" REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters amore
A Munduruku Indian stands guard at the offices of the Brazil's Indian affairs bureau (FUNAI) headquarters after storming the building in Brasilia June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
下一个
Downtime between Turkish protests
In between protests, anti-Erdogan demonstrators settle down in places like Taksim Square for a possibly longer occupation.
Yemen's gun culture
Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols.
Floods ravage central Europe
Flooding has forced thousands from their homes across central Europe, killing at least 12 people.
Erdogan returns to Turkey
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.