版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 12日 星期三 08:25 BJT

Istanbul clashes intensify

<p>Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Riot police fire tear gas canisters at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 50
<p>Protesters disperse as riot police use teargas in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters disperse as riot police use teargas in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters disperse as riot police use teargas in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 50
<p>Riot police fires tear gas at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Riot police fires tear gas at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Riot police fires tear gas at protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 50
<p>Bulldozers clean up barricades in Istanbul's Taksim square after police moved in to disperse anti-government protesters, early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Bulldozers clean up barricades in Istanbul's Taksim square after police moved in to disperse anti-governmenmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Bulldozers clean up barricades in Istanbul's Taksim square after police moved in to disperse anti-government protesters, early June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 50
<p>A riot policeman fires a teargas canister during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A riot policeman fires a teargas canister during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A riot policeman fires a teargas canister during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
5 / 50
<p>Protesters run in panic as riot police and water cannons returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoon, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters run in panic as riot police and water cannons returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoomore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run in panic as riot police and water cannons returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoon, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 50
<p>A riot policeman fires teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A riot policeman fires teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Smore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A riot policeman fires teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
7 / 50
<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
8 / 50
<p>Protesters affected by teargas rest during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Protesters affected by teargas rest during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mumore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters affected by teargas rest during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 50
<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas and use water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas and use water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas and use water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
10 / 50
<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
11 / 50
<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
12 / 50
<p>A protester uses a sling shot against police during clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester uses a sling shot against police during clashes between police and anti-government protesters imore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester uses a sling shot against police during clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 50
<p>Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters react after an explosion on a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 50
<p>A protester catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Sqmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 50
<p>Protesters run in panic as riot police returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoon, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters run in panic as riot police returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoon, June 11, 2013. more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run in panic as riot police returned to Istanbul's Taksim square late afternoon, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 50
<p>Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
17 / 50
<p>The Greek Orthodox Church of Hagia Triada is framed by a burning barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

The Greek Orthodox Church of Hagia Triada is framed by a burning barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Takmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

The Greek Orthodox Church of Hagia Triada is framed by a burning barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 50
<p>A protester holding a flag bearing an image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, falls as he is hit by a jet of water from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A protester holding a flag bearing an image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, falls as hemore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester holding a flag bearing an image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, falls as he is hit by a jet of water from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
19 / 50
<p>A protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul Jmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 50
<p>A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul Jumore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
21 / 50
<p>Turkish riot police take position during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Turkish riot police take position during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muramore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Turkish riot police take position during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
22 / 50
<p>A protester protects himself from a riot police water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester protects himself from a riot police water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester protects himself from a riot police water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
23 / 50
<p>Protesters carry a man who was wounded during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Protesters carry a man who was wounded during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters carry a man who was wounded during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
24 / 50
<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
25 / 50
<p>Protesters take cover from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters take cover from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters take cover from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
26 / 50
<p>A protester uses a catapult to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester uses a catapult to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul Jumore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester uses a catapult to throw stones at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
27 / 50
<p>A protester wipes his eyes as he passes next to a burning vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester wipes his eyes as he passes next to a burning vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istamore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester wipes his eyes as he passes next to a burning vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
28 / 50
<p>A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul Jumore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester holds a flag as riot police uses water cannons during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
29 / 50
<p>A protester holds a petrol bomb behind his back during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester holds a petrol bomb behind his back during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester holds a petrol bomb behind his back during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
30 / 50
<p>A combination of pictures shows (top row, L-R, bottom row L-R) a protester as he catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police, and as he is showered from a water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A combination of pictures shows (top row, L-R, bottom row L-R) a protester as he catches fire after he triemore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A combination of pictures shows (top row, L-R, bottom row L-R) a protester as he catches fire after he tried to throw a petrol bomb at riot police, and as he is showered from a water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
31 / 50
<p>Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
32 / 50
<p>A protester throws a teargas canister back at police during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester throws a teargas canister back at police during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 20more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a teargas canister back at police during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
33 / 50
<p>A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makeshift shelter, during clashes at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester falls after being hit by a water cannon fired by riot police, as others take cover behind a makeshift shelter, during clashes at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
34 / 50
<p>A protester throws a teargas canister back to riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester throws a teargas canister back to riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul Junmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a teargas canister back to riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
35 / 50
<p>Protesters take cover behind a barricade as a police water cannon sprays high pressure water during clashes in Istanbul's Gezi Park, next to Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters take cover behind a barricade as a police water cannon sprays high pressure water during clashesmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters take cover behind a barricade as a police water cannon sprays high pressure water during clashes in Istanbul's Gezi Park, next to Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
36 / 50
<p>A protester makes the victory sign in front of riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester makes the victory sign in front of riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul Jumore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester makes the victory sign in front of riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
37 / 50
<p>A police water cannon vehicle burns after a protester fired fireworks with a home made device against riot police and water cannons in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A police water cannon vehicle burns after a protester fired fireworks with a home made device against riot more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A police water cannon vehicle burns after a protester fired fireworks with a home made device against riot police and water cannons in Istanbul's Taksim square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
38 / 50
<p>Protesters push a truck to use it to reinforce a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters push a truck to use it to reinforce a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters push a truck to use it to reinforce a barricade during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
39 / 50
<p>Turkish riot police fire teargas in an attempt to disperse protesters at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Turkish riot police fire teargas in an attempt to disperse protesters at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11,more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Turkish riot police fire teargas in an attempt to disperse protesters at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
40 / 50
<p>A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013.more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A Turkish riot policeman pushes a photographer during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
41 / 50
<p>A protester runs as a crowd control vehicle fires a water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester runs as a crowd control vehicle fires a water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester runs as a crowd control vehicle fires a water cannon during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
42 / 50
<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb towards a crowd control vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb towards a crowd control vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a petrol bomb towards a crowd control vehicle during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
43 / 50
<p>Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. Rmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters run away from a police water cannon during clashes in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
44 / 50
<p>Protesters taunt the riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Protesters taunt the riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Protesters taunt the riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
45 / 50
<p>A protester taunts riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester taunts riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muradmore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester taunts riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
46 / 50
<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
47 / 50
<p>Turkish riot police fire water cannon and teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Turkish riot police fire water cannon and teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 20more

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

Turkish riot police fire water cannon and teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
48 / 50
<p>A protester throws a teargas canister back to police in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester throws a teargas canister back to police in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yamore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

A protester throws a teargas canister back to police in Istanbul's Taksim Square June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
49 / 50
<p>An anti-government protester with a Guy Fawkes mask behind his head smokes a cigarette as he cleans his eyes after being hit with tear gas while riot police return to their position after chasing protesters in central Ankara June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

An anti-government protester with a Guy Fawkes mask behind his head smokes a cigarette as he cleans his eyemore

2013年 6月 12日 星期三

An anti-government protester with a Guy Fawkes mask behind his head smokes a cigarette as he cleans his eyes after being hit with tear gas while riot police return to their position after chasing protesters in central Ankara June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

下一个

In Mandela's shadow

In Mandela's shadow

A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.

2013年 6月 23日
Amazon Indians protest violations

Amazon Indians protest violations

Munduruku Indians storm Brazil's Indian affairs bureau headquarters in Brasilia to protest violations of indigenous rights and the construction of the Belo...

2013年 6月 11日
Downtime between Turkish protests

Downtime between Turkish protests

In between protests, anti-Erdogan demonstrators settle down in places like Taksim Square for a possibly longer occupation.

2013年 6月 8日
Yemen's gun culture

Yemen's gun culture

Yemen is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols.

2013年 6月 7日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐