Countdown to G8
A demonstrator protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, wears a mask outside BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, hold a banner as they walk to BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A security camera covered in camouflage netting is seen on a hill top surrounding the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A water cannon vehicle passes through a security checkpoint at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters, demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit, scuffle with police in central London June 11, 2013. Police in riot gear moved in on a building in London's Soho district where activists had planned an anti-G8 protest through the British capital on Tuesday, before next week's summit of world leaders in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An activist pushes a trolley after police raided a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An activist plays a guitar as police raid a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers form a cordon after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A police officer scuffles with a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Waste ground is hidden by a protective screen printed with scenic views of Fermanagh, near the Lough Erne Golf Resort where the G8 summit will be held next week, in County Fermanagh June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman known as Purl 5, 48, originally from Bedfordshire and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. The group is planning to target the June 17-18 G8 summit in Enniskillen with yarnbombing, a type of graffiti using knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman known as Purl 6, 31, originally from Newcastle and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
