Immigration in America

<p>A migrant tries to cross into the U.S. from the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez, under the bridge that connects the border city with El Paso March 6, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A migrant tries to cross into the U.S. from the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez, under the bridge that connects the border city with El Paso March 6, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A group of illegal aliens wait on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, after floating across in a tire tube, in Laredo, Texas May 2, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A group of illegal aliens wait on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river, after floating across in a tire tube, in Laredo, Texas May 2, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Cuban residents in the Cayman Islands (R) wave to migrants as they pass Grand Cayman Island on their way from Cuba towards Central America or the United States, off West Bay May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Norma Connolly-CayCompass</p>

Cuban residents in the Cayman Islands (R) wave to migrants as they pass Grand Cayman Island on their way from Cuba towards Central America or the United States, off West Bay May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Norma Connolly-CayCompass

<p>People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents sit on the ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico during their night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents sit on the ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico during their night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A U.S. Border vehicle drives along the U.S. and Mexico border fence in Naco, Arizona September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A U.S. Border vehicle drives along the U.S. and Mexico border fence in Naco, Arizona September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Volunteers with the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps secure barbed wire along a fence line the group is building 50 feet from the U.S. border with Mexico on the San Jose Ranch in Palominas, Arizona, May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping</p>

Volunteers with the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps secure barbed wire along a fence line the group is building 50 feet from the U.S. border with Mexico on the San Jose Ranch in Palominas, Arizona, May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

<p>U.S. Border Patrol agents look at infrared surveillance video in a "scope truck" stationed at the U.S. Mexico border in Laredo, Texas early May 3, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

U.S. Border Patrol agents look at infrared surveillance video in a "scope truck" stationed at the U.S. Mexico border in Laredo, Texas early May 3, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Rio Grande Valley Sector searches for a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Volunteer Bruce Anderson examines a discarded personal photograph he found during a community effort to clean-up illegal dumping sites along the Santa Cruz River near the border with Mexico in Rio Rico, Arizona, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Krista Niles</p>

Volunteer Bruce Anderson examines a discarded personal photograph he found during a community effort to clean-up illegal dumping sites along the Santa Cruz River near the border with Mexico in Rio Rico, Arizona, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Krista Niles

<p>U.S. Border Patrol agent Jim Weygand leads a group of arrested illegal immigrants through the Altar Valley, Arizona January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor</p>

U.S. Border Patrol agent Jim Weygand leads a group of arrested illegal immigrants through the Altar Valley, Arizona January 9, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor

<p>Border Patrol Agent Luis Garza (L) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after the man was caught coming into Laredo, Texas from Mexico (in the background), May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Border Patrol Agent Luis Garza (L) searches an undocumented immigrant from Mexico he detained, after the man was caught coming into Laredo, Texas from Mexico (in the background), May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Juan Sacaria Lopez, an illegal immigrant, boards a plane at a flight operation unit at Mesa airport during his deportation process in Phoenix, Arizona July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Juan Sacaria Lopez, an illegal immigrant, boards a plane at a flight operation unit at Mesa airport during his deportation process in Phoenix, Arizona July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Day laborers run to a motorist offering work during the first official day of Arizona's controversial Senate Bill 1070 immigration law in Phoenix July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Day laborers run to a motorist offering work during the first official day of Arizona's controversial Senate Bill 1070 immigration law in Phoenix July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A migrant laborer weeds a melon field during the early morning in Somerton, Arizona, June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping</p>

A migrant laborer weeds a melon field during the early morning in Somerton, Arizona, June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

<p>A protester calling for immigration law reform waves a U.S. flag during a rally on the Washington Mall September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A protester calling for immigration law reform waves a U.S. flag during a rally on the Washington Mall September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Rosa Ayala carries a Resident Alien placard during the International Workers Day and Immigration Reform March on May Day in Los Angeles, California May 1, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Rosa Ayala carries a Resident Alien placard during the International Workers Day and Immigration Reform March on May Day in Los Angeles, California May 1, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Thousands of demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles to protest legislation that cracks down against illegal immigrants, March 25, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thousands of demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles to protest legislation that cracks down against illegal immigrants, March 25, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A man carries a cross with the name of an immigrant who died crossing the U.S. border during a Thanksgiving march to honor immigrant contributions to the U.S. and remember the 1.5 million immigrants deported in the last two years, in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man carries a cross with the name of an immigrant who died crossing the U.S. border during a Thanksgiving march to honor immigrant contributions to the U.S. and remember the 1.5 million immigrants deported in the last two years, in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Former Cuban exile Jose Temprana, 105, wears his shirt before attending a ceremony of naturalization to become a U.S. citizen in Miami June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Former Cuban exile Jose Temprana, 105, wears his shirt before attending a ceremony of naturalization to become a U.S. citizen in Miami June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Immigrants stand for the invocation during a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Immigrants stand for the invocation during a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Kami Sherpa displays his certificate after taking the Oath of U.S. Citizenship in Oakland, California April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Kami Sherpa displays his certificate after taking the Oath of U.S. Citizenship in Oakland, California April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Eman Alwan from Iraq takes the Oath of Allegiance during a special naturalization ceremony at the Department of Justice in Washington May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Eman Alwan from Iraq takes the Oath of Allegiance during a special naturalization ceremony at the Department of Justice in Washington May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ninety-seven-year-old Mercedes Rosa Ruiz Mejia (front L) from Nicaragua joins over 5,000 other immigrants waving U.S. flags after taking the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony to become new citizens of the U.S. in Los Angeles April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A child is silhouetted against a U.S. flag at a rally in support of immigration rights in Irving, Texas October 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A child is silhouetted against a U.S. flag at a rally in support of immigration rights in Irving, Texas October 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

